“In a single-game elimination situation it’s hard to bet against Kevin Durant” - Matt Barnes likes Brooklyn Nets’ chances of winning the play-in tournament

Former NBA player Matt Barnes thinks the chances of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets advancing to the playoffs by winning the play-in tournament are high.

The Nets are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season were to end today, they would have to win two consecutive knockout games to make the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Despite this challenge, Barnes believes it would be hard to bet against Durant's ability to secure a favorable result for Brooklyn. Here's what the former NBA champion said regarding this on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"If imma bet my money on those two single games that they (Nets) have to win, imma bet on them. Even if Kyrie has an off night. The one person, who doesn't really have off nights is Kevin Durant."

Barnes continued:

“In a single-game elimination situation it’s hard to bet against Kevin Durant. In beating a team four times, it's hard to bet against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving."

The Brooklyn Nets recently received some positive news, with New York City officials lifting the vaccine mandates for athletes.

Kyrie Irving is now eligible to play home games for the Nets due to the relaxations, bolstering their chances of doing well in the postseason.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play in home games after NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced an exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate for pro athletes and performers Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play in home games after NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced an exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate for pro athletes and performers https://t.co/EDV2HsLeUw

Can Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant finally help the Brooklyn Nets win the title?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are arguably among the top ten players in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets have been the favorites to win the championship over the last two seasons because of their performances.

It hasn't been a smooth journey for the duo, though, with a second-round finish being their best result so far.

Injuries have been an issue for both players. However, KD and Irving are both looking in form and healthy heading into the business end of the 2021-22 NBA regular-season campaign. Their offensive prowess is unparalleled, and even if one of them gets going, it'll be tough for opponents to stop the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets will have to go through the play-in tournament to seal a playoff berth this year. Despite that obstacle, they continue to be considered legitimate contenders because of Durant and Irving.

Durant is averaging 29.5 points per game on 52% shooting, while Irving is averaging 27.1 points on 48% shooting. It's safe to bet against their opponents in the play-in tournament and potentially the playoffs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh