"In my view, there has never been a better basketball pairing than Kyrie and Lebron" - NBA insider claims getting Kyrie Irving will be the "it" deal for LA Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have their names in the media almost daily. The antics only enhance during this time of the year, with rumors floating around.

As the offseason begins, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to have no regrets regarding the possibility of Irving and Kevin Durant's departure.

With the LA Lakers being the only likely contenders for the Irving, talks have been reignited with regards to a reunion between James and Irving.

On ESPN's "This Just In," analyst Brian Windhorst discussed the possibility of James and Irving linking back up, this time with the LA Lakers.

"I do agree that the Lakers need more than just Kyrie Irving, but getting Kyrie Irving would be huge for them," Windhorst said on Monday. "This is not standing at the store and choosing between prime rib or filet mignon or rack of lamb. The Lakers only really have one option to get a star player with what they've got to offer on their roster. And that is Kyrie Irving."

Kyrie Irving's future

Irving has reportedly decided to exercise his $36 million player option for next season and return to Brooklyn, according to reports late Monday.

Before that happened, reports said the seven-time All-Star had permission from the Nets to pursue a sign-and-trade offer with other franchises. Other reports said that the LA Lakers were the only time with interest in Irving. His unpredictable nature and his contract made a sign-and-trade difficult for most franchises.

The cohesion and chemistry between James and Irving was tremendous when the two won the 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. A renewed alliance between the two might just be what the Lakers need.

"So, if they get Kyrie Irving, they will be a dramatically better team," Windhorst said. "And I will say this: In my view, there has never been a better basketball pairing than Kyrie and LeBron. The way their games fit together in Cleveland was pretty much ideal. It was not something that Kyrie liked, and that's one of the reasons why he left.

"But from a pure basketball point, these two can be dominant."

The LA Lakers' dilemma

The LA Lakers are coming off a disastrous 33-49 season. In an attempt to fuel a championship run, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka emptied the Lakers' near-future trade picks and assets for a declining Russell Westbrook.

Many saw the fit as poor, and they were proven right. The Westbrook-Lakers experience hasn't been good on either end. Los Angeles missed the playoffs for the second time in James' four-year tenure.

Westbrook and the Lakers will have an opportunity to redeem themselves in the upcoming season. If all goes well, the Lakers have a fantastic chance to prove themselves.

