“In year 20, never have we seen a guy be this head and shoulders above his teammates” - Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James’ legacy is not in danger even if he misses the playoffs, says his legacy is sure

LeBron James's march to becoming the greatest of all time suffered from his team's poor performance. The Lakers missed the Play-In tournament despite King James putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said if the Lakers have another disappointing season, it won't hurt LeBron's legacy. Sharpe said:

"LeBron's legacy is secure. LeBron James arguably might have had one of his greatest seasons and we know he's had great seasons. So, you're asking a guy in Year 20, never have we seen a guy be this head and shoulders above his teammates."

Sharpe also said that James and Anthony Davis proved that the Lakers can win. Russell Westbrook's performance will determine if the Lakers make the postseason next year. Sharpe continued:

"We know a healthy LeBron and a healthy AD, we know what they're capable of. We don't have to speculate. This is all about Russ. Can they find a role which he can thrive and contribute without being the Russ he's been at OKC, at Houston and at the Wizards."

LeBron James' 19th season in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has earned the moniker of being an iron man. Through 19 seasons, he hasn't had a serious injury. James's health allows him to remain among the NBA's best at age 37.

LeBron competed with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the scoring title in his 19th season. He finished second in the league in scoring by averaging over 30 points per game. James would have been the favorite to win the MVP award had his team been more competitive this season.

What makes this even more remarkable is coach Frank Vogel playing LeBron as a center. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shot over 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

James has averaged a career-high number of shots (8 per game) from beyond the arc this season. LeBron has started focusing on doing lost distance damage rather than playing in the paint.

The Lakers definitely had a disappointing season with their struggling defense and lack of chemistry. LeBron James, however, continues to break numerous records, cementing himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

Therefore, any notion of this season affecting King James' legacy is a bit premature.

