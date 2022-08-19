“In years past, I had messaged with him, but we both kind of moved on” - NBA insider says he no longer has a close relationship with LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the most popular athletes in professional sports throughout his career. Accordingly, James has often been one of the NBA's most heavily discussed players.

It's not uncommon for top reporters to build relationships with NBA players. It can give them an inside track for information. For years, it was suggested that ESPN's Brian Windhorst had a close relationship with James.

It's notable when a reporter seems to have built trust with one of the top players. However, in a recent interview on the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast," Windhorst said:

“In years past, I had messaged with him, but we both kind of moved on. ... LeBron doesn’t have personal relationships like that with reporters. He hasn’t for a long time.”

LeBron James looks to bounce back with the LA Lakers in 2022-23

LeBron James is one of basketball's biggest stars. As the superstar forward prepares for his 20th season, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Coming off a season that saw James average 30.3 points per game, time will tell if the LA Lakers can get back on track.

After a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw the team finish 11th in the Western Conference, the Lakers want to reverse their fortunes this season. Health will be a crucial component of the roster in general. Although the team has some elite talent in James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis, both players have struggled to stay on the court in recent seasons.

One of the biggest hurdles heading into the season was the looming question involving James' future with the Lakers. That question was recently put to rest. According to reports on Wednesday, James has agreed to a two-year extension.

The season will determine if James and the Lakers can make a return to the playoffs.

James led the Lakers to the 2020 championship in the bubble in the first season after Davis joined the team. But in their other three seasons with James, the Lakers missed the playoffs in 2019 and last season and didn't get out of the first round in 2021.

James' longevity remains a marvel and a badge of honor, but he has missed more games as a Laker than ever before in his career. He has played 223 of 307 games as a Laker in the regular season.

