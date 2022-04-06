“In all my years of watching and covering March Madness…I have never seen anything like what transpired last night in New Orleans” - Skip Bayless reacts to Kansas’ comeback win over UNC

The Kansas Jayhawks went on to shock the college basketball world last night with their win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Although the Jayhawks came into the game as the favorite to win the national championship, the team found itself struggling in the first half.

Kansas simply couldn't get into an offensive rhythm early and found themselves trailing by 15 points heading into halftime. It looked as if the Jayhawks were simply overmatched and North Carolina looked like they were going to pull off an upset victory.

It wasn't until the second half that the shift in the game started to happen. After trailing 40-25 at halftime, the Jayhawks outscored the Tar Heels 47-29 in the second half alone.

It was a complete shift of momentum by the Jayhawks who turned up the intensity defensively and chipped away at North Carolina's big lead before taking the lead later in the game.

Speaking on "Undisputed", sports analyst Skip Bayless said that he had never seen anything like the comeback from Kansas last night:

"In all my years of watching and covering March Madness, I have never, ever seen anything like what transpired last night in New Orleans...I thought it was done at halftime, it looked like a men against boys mismatch."

Kansas Jayhawks pull off historic comeback against North Carolina

The Jayhawks after winning the national championship

The basketball world watched on in awe as the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks headed into halftime with a 15-point deficit against the North Carolina Tar Heels. After being one of the top teams in the country throughout the NCAA season, many expected the Jayhawks to potentially run away with the national championship.

It didn't take long to see the Jayhawks were aggressive coming out of the gate in the second half. The team locked down and let their defensive ability set the tone for the rest of the night. A number of key veteran players stepped up in big moments, including senior guard Remy Martin and forward David McCormack. One of the most underrated contributors for the Jayhawks was junior wing Christian Braun.

After struggling to get his offensive game going in the first half, Braun flipped the switch and continued to make big plays on both sides of the ball for the Jayhawks in the second half. The junior wing went on to finish the game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 6-of-14 from the field.

