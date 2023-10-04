Inappropriate fantasy basketball names to consider ahead of 2023-24 season

Fantasy football is extremely popular but fantasy basketball can be just as fun. Maybe you are a rookie looking to jump in on the action or you are a fantasy basketball veteran. If you have a team then you need a team name. Fantasy teams often allow for some comical and clever names. Let’s take a look at some suggested options if you want to go with an innuendo-inspired name.

You can show off your own creativity with an original name. Maybe you want to take some of these suggested ones instead. A lot of NBA Redditors jumped in with possible suggestions that toed the line from suggestive to straight-up inappropriate.

A lot of the suggested options are puns based on NBA player names. Perhaps you can use one of those punny names if you draft the player. After you build your team, check out this list for potential funny and sophomoric names for your squad. Viewer discretion is advised.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most inappropriate fantasy basketball team names

Unprotected Sexton

Hit me from Zubac

Anal Embiids

Buddy Butt Plugs

Victor Oladeepthroat

Luka Dong Itch

Devin Vasseline

Jonathan Kumingalot

Ron Artesticles

Lamar Scrotum

Cade Cunnilingus

Masterbayton

Obi ToppinOffDaBoys

Lavar’s Balls

Stepbacks and Ass Cracks

HardenStiff

Harden the club

Harden Gay

Rim Jobs

Kareem Pies

Like My Vucevic

SexLand

Draymond Punch

Lowry's Thicc Cheeks

Ayton of Johnsons Harden

There are plenty of options if you want a scandalous name. James Harden is a player that allows for plenty of puns. Lonzo Ball is out for the season but his brother LaMelo Ball would also provide plenty of childish joke opportunities.

Expand Tweet

NBA Fantasy basketball player rankings

Who should be drafted number one overall in fantasy basketball? It is a tough question. It depends a bit on how your league scores its players and what style you play.

However, there is a general consensus for who might be the best choice if you have the first pick in your fantasy basketball draft.

The answer is as simple as you think. Last season he took the mantle and was crowned as the NBA Finals MVP for leading the Denver Nuggets to the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Nikola Jokic is the general consensus pick to go first overall in drafts. The Denver Nuggets center packs the stat sheet. He gets close to a triple-double in nearly every game. He also has a good streak of staying healthy and does not dabble in load management.