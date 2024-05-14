"Incredible to witness the emergence" - Metro Boomin amazed by P.J. Washington's playoffs surge amid Game 4 exploits  

Popular American rapper Metro Boomin is one of the plethora of people who have been left amazed by P.J. Washington’s heroics in the ongoing 2024 NBA playoffs. The 25-year-old joined the Dallas Mavericks at the start of the campaign from the Charlotte Hornets, who traded him alongside two first-round picks for the likes of Seth Curry, Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick (top-2 protected).

The player has burst into form, especially in the ongoing series against the OKC Thunder, which has already resulted in some huge performances. Washington has already produced 20 points and 10 rebounds in the ongoing Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday.

His most recent performance especially seems to have resulted in praise from Metro Boomin, who took to X/Twitter to talk about the 25-year-old’s “emergence.”

The rapper said:

“been incredible to witness the emergence of PJ Washington 🔥”

The Mavericks currently lead the series 2-1 and were poised to make it 3-1 with a six-point lead with less than six minutes to play on the clock. Another victory will take them within one of reaching the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2021-22 season when they lost against eventual champions Golden State Warriors.

P.J. Washington produces third 20-point performance of Western Conference semifinals

Washington has undoubtedly taken things to another level in the ongoing series. He has been an integral part of the Mavericks’ starting lineup the entire campaign, averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 73 regular season games this year.

However, his production has been much better in the postseason, especially in the current series. Washington has been incredible from the 3-point zone and has added a stellar dimension to the Mavericks’ offense.

However, perhaps the most stark improvement has come with respect to the number of attempts he has taken in recent games. Washington averaged 5.8 3-pointers in the regular season and had a below-average conversion rate of 31.8%.

However, in the post-season, he has attempted almost 6.5 3-pointers per game, converting a total of 28 shots, which represents a healthy 41.3% conversion rate. That does not include the data from the latest game, which has already seen him score 5-of-11 attempts on the night.

P.J. Washington’s rise has come at a crucial time in the season, with the Mavericks constantly looking for a third major scorer in addition to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.