Indian singer AP Dhillon to take part in NBA All-Star Celebrity game

Popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is all set to make an appearance at the upcoming NBA 2025 All-Star Celebrity Game, scheduled to take place on Friday, February 14, at Oakland Arena in California.

The official NBA All-Star social media account announced the news on X (Formerly Twitter), stating,

“Bringing his talents to the #RufflesCelebGame at #NBAAllStar…It’s @apdhillxn."

A few hours later AP Dhillon himself confirmed the news by sharing the update on his Instagram story, writing,

“NBA All Star take over.”

AP Dhillon joins an elite list ahead of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025

With this announcement, AP Dhillon will now join the Indian celebrities Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh who had already competed earlier in an NBA All Star Celebrity Game. While Junior Bachchan made his debut way back in 2015, Ranveer was part of the campaign two times in 2022 and 2023.

Bachchan, a self-proclaimed Los Angeles Lakers fan, was part of Team East, which had Kevin Hart and Michael Rapport in 2015. Though the Bollywood star finished the game with 13 points, he couldn’t take his side to victory as they lost to Team West by 51-57.

Later in 2022, Ranveer Singh played alongside Team Walton, registering a win over Team Nique by 65-51. Furthermore, in 2023, Ranveer’s Team Dwayne secured a thrilling win over Team Ryan by 81-78.

The upcoming 2025 campaign will feature an exciting line-up, including the comedian Druski, Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey, Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, actor Danny Ramirez, WWE Superstar Bayley, and Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell and Shelby McEwen.

Cenat will be making his second celebrity game appearance, actor-singer Dylan Wang and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes would also make it to the event. Two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray, WNBA champion, and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton. Moreover, former NBA players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis are also listed as players.

Musical artists Noah Kahan, Tucker Halpern, and AP Dhillon; actors Oliver Stark, Pablo Schreiber, and Rome Flynn; and WWE performer Bayley are other artists part of the roster. NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, former MLB star Barry Bonds, and influencer Khaby Lame are part of the coaching set-up.

