“Indiana..bottom of the barrel": Josh Hart add fuels to Knicks-Pacers rivalry, refusing to attend 2024 NBA-All Star Game

Over the past few years, Josh Hart has been known to be a troll on social media. Usually it's toward his teammates, but know he has targeted another NBA team with his jokes.

On a recent episode of their "Roomates" podcast, Jalen Brunson asked Hart if he was going to attend All-Star weekend. The veteran forward then went on a whole rant trashing the city of Indiana. He called it a "bottom of the barrel" city and that he'll only be there when they have to face the Indiana Pacers.

"Hell no…If I don't have to play the Indiana Pacers, I'm not stepping foot in that state," Hart said. "I do not want to be in Indiana…I'm not an Indiana guy."

They do got a White Castle there…Only solid thing about Indiana. And Long's Bakery…If not for those 2 things…Indiana…bottom of the barrel"

While Josh Hart will not be in attendance for All-Star weekend, his new co-host will be. Along with competing in the three-point contest. Jalen Brunson has been named an All-Star for the first time of his career. He'll be coming off the bench for the Eastern Conference squad on Sunday night.

Josh Hart's comments could fuel New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers rivalry

As two teams who are looking to climb up the ranks in the Eastern Conference, Josh Hart's comments could ruffle some feathers. It could also lead to some bad blood between two squads who are close in the standings.

Following their recent hot streak, the New York Knicks have climbed up to fourth place in the East with a 33-22 record. The Indiana Pacers are not far behind them in sixth place at 31-25 on the year.

At this point, the only time these teams will square off now is in the postseason. The Knicks and Pacers have already completed their season series, with Indiana winning two of the three matchups. It's also worth pointing out that Hart and the Knicks suffered a loss when they traveled to Indiana on December 30th.

Looking back through the years, these are two teams that have butted heads in the past. The Knicks and Pacers had countless big-time matchups during the 1990's, when Reggie Miller was at the peak of his powers.

Mikal Bridges brought up a big moment in the Pacers/Knicks rivalry, but Hart and Brunson shrugged it off. That being when Miller did his iconic chocking gesture on the floor at Madison Square Garden.

Following Josh Hart's lackluster comments about Indiana, it should lead to an interesting series if these two were to meet in the postseason.