On Monday, a picture of Indiana finance mogul Steve Rake alongside global superstars Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made the rounds on the internet. The image captured Rake upstaging the fashionable celebrities during the Eastern Conference finals, as he donned a zip-up vest and a pair of trousers. His presence, paired with the Pacers' win, was a perfect display of small-town swagger reigning supreme in the NBA playoffs.

The image of Rake beside Chalamet and Jenner during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals was first posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Kyler Robbins. The image showed Rake in simple clothes beside the dolled-up couple, as he captioned the post with a short note.

"MY WIFE @BLQUEISSER TOOK THE PHOTO OF THE NIGHT," he wrote.

The picture, which was later reposted by the financial mogul, showed him applauding a play during the playoffs, as Chalamet and Jenner sat deflated beside him. Captured during Game 6, the picture perfectly encapsulated the proceedings of the match, as the Pacers took home the win to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

However, despite his small-town swagger shining through, Rake did show his fondness for the superstars as he later tweeted a selfie with Chalamet.

" Sometimes you’re just #afan" he wrote.

According to Steve Rake's LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a Senior Vice President at the Key Private Bank and has spent over 20 years in the banking industry. He, along with the rest of Indianapolis, is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, as, much like him, the Pacers have usurped the big boys, with small-town swagger reigning supreme in the NBA playoffs.

Timothee Chalamet shows his loyalty to the Knicks as he skips the MET Gala for the NBA playoffs

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet showed his loyalty to the New York Knicks by skipping the MET Gala to watch the NBA playoffs. The Gala was held on the same day as Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the Celtics faced the Knicks at TD Garden.

Chalamet was seen posting a series of images of himself watching the game on his iPad as Bleacher Report posted a compilation of his stories on X (formerly Twitter).

"Timothèe Chalamet skipped the Met Gala to watch Knicks’ Game 1 on an iPad 😂💯," the caption read.

The Knicks rewarded Chalamet's loyalty with an overtime win as they later went on to win the series in six games.

