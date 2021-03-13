Indiana Pacers 100-105 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as Kyle Kuzma leads the Purple and Gold to 12-point comeback win

The LA Lakers went into overdrive in the fourth quarter to overcome the Indiana Pacers 105-100 at the Staples Center. The Purple and Gold struggled from the field for the majority of the game but it all came together for them down the stretch.

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the LA Lakers with 24 points and 13 rebounds. LeBron James also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon was the top-scorer for the Indiana Pacers with 29 points.

LeBron James takes the creator's role as Kyle Kuzma fires LA Lakers to victory

LeBron James didn't take on the scoring load for the LA Lakers in the fourth quarter but he created tons of chances for his teammates. Four of his 10 dimes on the night came in the final period as he exploited holes in the Indiana Pacers' defense to set up the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder.

Lebron and Kuzma in the 4th pic.twitter.com/xQmUqrSN9E — jesús 👩🏼⃠ (@gousaes) March 13, 2021

Do I credit Kuzma for making shots or Lebron for getting him the shots — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) March 13, 2021

two beautiful passes by LeBron to find Kuzma to hit back to back triples for the Lakers.#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0T6l6YM9wC — LakeShow Highlights (@LA_HighLights24) March 13, 2021

This game is why I rank shooting over a backup big as a need lol



AD is the backup 5 when he slides over in the playoffs. All these damn bricks testing thrown up is the issue lol. It's only going to make life harder on LeBron — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) March 13, 2021

Kyle Kuzma was undeniably the star of the show and scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. The Indiana Pacers led the game 86-74 with a little over eight minutes left to play and Kuzma took over the proceedings entirely.

Kuzma was incredibly clutch tonight

The LA Lakers went on a 22-4 run to take a six-point lead and held on to their advantage for the rest of the evening. Kuzma received praise for his scoring and rebound efforts against the Indiana Pacers.

KYLE KUZMA YOU ARE PLAYING AT AN ELITE LEVEL IN CRUNCH TIME. CARRY ON!!! — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) March 13, 2021

This is a Year 1 Kuzma night (unabashedly gunning), combined with a Year 4 Kuzma overall impact (12 boards, including three on the offensive glass, plus a couple of steals) — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 13, 2021

Can't wait for the 20-rebound game for Kyle Kuzma. It's gonna happen at some point... WATCH! He's got 13 boards tonight. Improved so much in that area. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 13, 2021

Kyle Kuzma is the clutchest Laker and should be the team's closer. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 13, 2021

Kyle Kuzma is a rebounding machine this season.



He leads the Lakers in rebounds since February.



He has double-digit rebounds in 5 of his last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/VpTOZ99fu4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 13, 2021

Indiana Pacers choke again

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most inconsistent teams down the stretch this season. They had a grip on the game for more than three quarters but a few minutes of bad basketball resulted in them throwing it all away.

Brogdon's 29-point effort went in vain

Malcolm Brogdon was scorching hot in the first quarter and recorded 18 points in that period. But he cooled off from there as the Pacers stumbled. Domantas Sabonis also had a gritty display with 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Neither of these performances could prevent the LA Lakers from escaping with a win though.

Sabonis just shot with his right hand! And he somehow still turned over his right shoulder to get to it! — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) March 13, 2021

Malcolm Brogdon needed this break more than any other Pacer.



He looks refreshed. — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) March 13, 2021

Pacers quietly tied for the 10th-worst record in the NBA.



Would not mind seeing them jump up and add a young star to this core. — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) March 13, 2021

This is a wildly quick choke job by the Pacers. They somehow lost the game in like 2 minutes during the fourth. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 13, 2021

Pacers are trying to break the record for most passes thrown away in a quarter😳 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 13, 2021

that’s the most Pacers ending to a game gn — csb (@itsCSB__) March 13, 2021

Malcolm Brogdon has Chauncey Billups like game. A floor general, but can go get big buckets too. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 13, 2021