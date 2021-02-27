Indiana Pacers 112-118 Boston Celtics: Twitter explodes as Kemba Walker records season-high points to down Domantas Sabonis and crew

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers were unable to get the better of Kemba Walker and the rest of the Boston Celtics, losing 118-112 on Friday, despite having a 14-point lead in the first half.
This is the Boston Celtics' first win in four games, and they are now 16-17 on the year. The Celtics are the only team in the league to have two All-stars - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - and be under .500.
Kemba Walker was the savior for the Boston Celtics tonight, scoring a season-high 32 points on 52.6% shooting. He had some help from Daniel Theis, who scored 17 points and knocked down a clutch corner-three with under a minute to go.
The Indiana Pacers put up a good fight but could not convert late. Domantas Sabonis finished with a team-high 26 points while Justin Holiday scored 19 points on 60%% shooting.
Kemba Walker carries the Boston Celtics to victory
Kemba Walker proved all of his doubters wrong with his season-high 32-point performance tonight. Coming into the game, Walker was averaging just 17.3 points per game, and many believed that he has lost his ability to beat players off the dribble.
However, tonight against the Indiana Pacers, the four-time All-Star showed the world that he still has the ability to lead a team. He had multiple isolations plays in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Kemba Walker's performance:
Jayson Tatum had a rare bad game tonight. He was just four of 18 from the field and finished with only nine points.
Twitter roasted him for his performances, especially after he was recently announced as an All-Star starter:
Brad Stevens and his men will look to build momentum from this win and make it into the All-Star break above .500.
Domantas Sabonis has an All-Star performance for the Indiana Pacers
Despite the loss, Domantas Sabonis still performed at a high level, scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists against the Boston Celtics.
Sabonis missed the initial cut for the 2021 NBA All-Star game but was recently added to the team as a replacement to Kevin Durant.
Read below to see how Twitter reacted to the news:
Due to the incentives listed in Domantas Sabonis' contract, he will receive a $1.3 million bonus after being selected for the All-Star game.