Indiana Pacers 112-118 Boston Celtics: Twitter explodes as Kemba Walker records season-high points to down Domantas Sabonis and crew

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers were unable to get the better of Kemba Walker and the rest of the Boston Celtics, losing 118-112 on Friday, despite having a 14-point lead in the first half.

This is the Boston Celtics' first win in four games, and they are now 16-17 on the year. The Celtics are the only team in the league to have two All-stars - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - and be under .500.

Kemba Walker was the savior for the Boston Celtics tonight, scoring a season-high 32 points on 52.6% shooting. He had some help from Daniel Theis, who scored 17 points and knocked down a clutch corner-three with under a minute to go.

The Indiana Pacers put up a good fight but could not convert late. Domantas Sabonis finished with a team-high 26 points while Justin Holiday scored 19 points on 60%% shooting.

Kemba Walker carries the Boston Celtics to victory

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers defends the shot of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker proved all of his doubters wrong with his season-high 32-point performance tonight. Coming into the game, Walker was averaging just 17.3 points per game, and many believed that he has lost his ability to beat players off the dribble.

However, tonight against the Indiana Pacers, the four-time All-Star showed the world that he still has the ability to lead a team. He had multiple isolations plays in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Kemba Walker is having himself a night



Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/8SAEH6Y9oW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 27, 2021

Where’s that Kemba slander tonight?? https://t.co/M2yL488CqL — Francisco Santiago (@FSantiago_23) February 27, 2021

Kemba Walker is back — The Hoop Code (@TheHoopCode) February 27, 2021

Jayson Tatum had a rare bad game tonight. He was just four of 18 from the field and finished with only nine points.

Twitter roasted him for his performances, especially after he was recently announced as an All-Star starter:

He’s shot like 15/80 this week



Tobi > https://t.co/7f2KXlpAoi — Jim Marturano (@jmart246) February 27, 2021

Is it too late to replace Jayson Tatum on the All-Star team with Jimmy Butler? — Greg Hrinya (@GHrinyaNets) February 27, 2021

all start starter jayson tatum with 9 points on 20/25/0 shooting splits — ً (@jayphlx) February 27, 2021

Brad Stevens and his men will look to build momentum from this win and make it into the All-Star break above .500.

Legendary quote by Brad https://t.co/cbngpgrn1T — Jaylen & Jayson (@BaddestMan4ever) February 27, 2021

CELTICS WIN ON A FRIDAY NIGHT

VICTORY VICTORY VICTORY VICTORY pic.twitter.com/Cmn3o706ps — 👁️🐷👁️𝙈𝙖𝙣𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙋𝙞𝙜 (@manbearpiggins) February 27, 2021

Domantas Sabonis has an All-Star performance for the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers as Sabonis

Despite the loss, Domantas Sabonis still performed at a high level, scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists against the Boston Celtics.

Sabonis missed the initial cut for the 2021 NBA All-Star game but was recently added to the team as a replacement to Kevin Durant.

Read below to see how Twitter reacted to the news:

John Hollinger on Domantas Sabonis being named an All-Star replacement;



“A horrendous choice given that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both are still alive.”



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/bds9odHD4G — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 27, 2021

Firstly, they shouldn't even be playing an All Star game. Since they are however, Domantas Sabonis 100% deserves a spot. — Eric Ames (@E_Ames323) February 27, 2021

Due to the incentives listed in Domantas Sabonis' contract, he will receive a $1.3 million bonus after being selected for the All-Star game.