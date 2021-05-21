Indiana Pacers 115-142 Washington Wizards: Twitter stunned as Russell Westbrook and co. dominate Domantas Sabonis' squad

The Washington Wizards demolished the Indiana Pacers 142-115 on Thursday to take the last Eastern Conference playoff seed at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards were led by Bradley Beal, the league's second-leading scorer this season, with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. The NBA's triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook, registered 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. The two stars showed up for the game with their season on the line after both had poor shooting games in Boston on Tuesday.

Domantas Sabonis #11 shoots between Davis Bertans #42 and Daniel Gafford #21

The versatile Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. However, his efforts went for naught as he couldn't prevent a big meltdown by his Indiana Pacers team. Malcolm Brogdon led them in scoring with 24 points.

Russell Westbrook takes charge of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook #4 shoots in front of Domantas Sabonis #11

The game was close in the first quarter, with the Washington Wizards barely in the lead at 30-29.

The Wizards then found their rhythm and blew the game wide open in the second quarter. Westbrook took matters into his own hands, dishing the rock to teammates, grabbing missed shots and creating chances for himself. His efforts ended with the team leading the Indiana Pacers 66-52 at the end of the first half.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to Westbrook's and the Washington Wizards' performance:

The Wizards have officially made more 3s eight minutes into this game than they did during the entire Boston game. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 21, 2021

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Pacers 30-29.



• Hachimura 8 & 4

• Westbrook 6-2-4

• Beal 5-2-3

• Sabonis 4-8-4 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 21, 2021

Westbrook playing with energy and so are the Wizards. Funny how that works out. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 21, 2021

Russ almost had a triple-double in the FIRST HALF 😳



15 PTS | 9 AST | 9 REB | 5/11 FG



Wizards lead Pacers 66-52 pic.twitter.com/FmecdxUIqD — Overtime (@overtime) May 21, 2021

HALFTIME: Wizards 66, Pacers 52



Incredible 2nd quarter for the Wizards, they outscored Indiana 36-23.



Russell Westbrook leads all scorers with 15 points. He also has 9 assists and 9 rebounds.



Something to follow... Domantas Sabonis is in foul trouble with 3 fouls.@WDVMTV — Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) May 21, 2021

Wizards shot chart tonight. The Pacers continue to just stay home way too much and teams continue to make them pay for it. Was such a great spot for the Wizards offense (as mentioned on 3 Ball). pic.twitter.com/fRBUMUVEvD — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) May 21, 2021

Tonight is a reminder of why the #Pacers MUST make a coaching change in the offseason. Bjorkgren has had three games to come up with some kind of game plan against the #Wizards. No changes have been made. And his decisions in a must-win game have been really bad. Get him out. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) May 21, 2021

I was really hoping for the fun Pacers to show up. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 21, 2021

Washington Wizards demolish Indiana Pacers in second half

Daniel Gafford #21 reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers

After their impressive performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, you would think that the Indiana Pacers would put up a better fight in the second half against the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case on Thursday night.

The Indiana Pacers let the Washington Wizards run them down, and the game was over way before the final buzzer sounded.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the Wizards' performance on the night:

Wizards beating the brakes off the Pacers. — Detroit Griot (@JustCallmeBHunt) May 21, 2021

Pacers followed their two largest wins this season by getting absolutely boat raced by the Wizards both times, — Jason Murray (@JasonMurray117) May 21, 2021

Wizards are 24-35 in the paint. They've only had to take 17 jumpers and made 4 threes. Yet most of these buckets in the paint have just the shooter's original defender contesting. They simply have to get more help and force the Wiz to hit jumpers. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) May 21, 2021

Daniel Gafford continued to play well for the Washington Wizards, who traded for him at the deadline. His defense fueled his team's fiery run in the first half, where he registered all five of his blocks.

The Indiana Pacers played tentatively whenever he was in the lane, and it affected the way they played in the second half. Gafford had 15 points and 13 rebounds in an impressive performance that got fans talking about him.

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Gafford's performance:

🚫 @Dan_G33 is out here blocking EVERYTHING



Five blocks in the first half for the big man



(via @WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/PMR02WZ2ET — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) May 21, 2021

Daniel Gafford for MVP — Michael Bohlin (@MBohlinCBS) May 21, 2021

5 blocks in a half are a Wizards franchise postseason record. Daniel Gafford, man. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) May 21, 2021

Daniel Gafford is awesome — Max J Steinberg (@MaxJSteinberg) May 21, 2021

What's it gonna take to get Gafford in the starting lineup for Game 1??? — prince (@pgprincej) May 21, 2021

Daniel Gafford checks into the game. Daniel Gafford immediately does an awesome thing. This has been the pattern since Tommy traded for him. #Wizards — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 21, 2021

One of the funniest moments in the game was when the fans chanted MVP whenever someone was at the line. We can, of course, allow them to indulge in this moment since their Washington Wizards are headed for the playoffs.

Ultimately, this was a team effort for the Washington Wizards as they eliminated the Indiana Pacers from playoff contention.

Here are some more Twitter reactions to the Wizards' victory:

😂 Wizards fans are so happy to be here they’re chanting “MVP!” for basically anyone at the free throw line. Beal, Westbrook, Robin Lopez. Doesn’t matter. “Em vee pee!” pic.twitter.com/Wcl5zZHWdC — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 21, 2021

I am crying at Robin Lopez getting MVP chants. Delightful — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) May 21, 2021

Tony LaRussa thinks the Wizards should start committing 24-second violations for the next eight-and-a-half minutes. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 21, 2021

Daniel Gafford shooting % as a member of the @WashWizards 95%!!!! Or so it seems — Pete Medhurst (@PeteMedhurst) May 21, 2021

Sabonis fouls out with 9:19 left, trailing by 29. He recorded a triple-double — 19pts, 11rebs, 10asts — to finish off the best month of his career. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 21, 2021

The Wizards now lead 91-66 with 5:42 left in the third quarter! Total domination from the home team.



Time for them to close it out. — Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) May 21, 2021

I’m officially back on the wizards bandwagon pic.twitter.com/229anZjIeo — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 21, 2021

The Wizards REALLY didn't want to play the Nets or....? — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 21, 2021

Pacers just down 40 with their season on the line.



Throw in the towel. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) May 21, 2021

The Washington Wizards will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven match in the first round of the playoffs, beginning on Sunday. This will be their first meeting in the postseason since 1986.

