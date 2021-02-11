Indiana Pacers 94-104 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter explodes as Kyrie Irving dominates Domantas Sabonis and co 

The Indiana Pacers were run off the court by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, as James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points. Despite not having Kevin Durant, the Nets dominated the Pacers through all four quarters, winning 104-94.
Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers came into the game on the back of three straight losses and were hoping to bounce back. However, there was more pressure on the Nets as many still believe that they will lift the championship trophy at the end of the season.
Kyrie Irving led the scoring with a game-high 35 points on 47.9% shooting, followed by James Harden's 19.
Meanwhile, the Pacers shot just 39.5% from the field. Domantas Sabonis was the team's leading scorer with 18 points, but overall points did not come easy for them.
They are still playing without T.J. Warren, who is out with a foot injury, and their newly acquired guard, Caris LeVert, who the Indiana Pacers picked up during the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets can play defense?
After losing three straight games, the Brooklyn Nets had something to prove against the Indiana Pacers. However, they did it in a way no one saw coming — defense.
The Brooklyn Nets came into this game with the worst defensive efficiency of all time since they added James Harden to their roster. They were allowing 119.1 points per 100 possessions.
However, on Wednesday, the Nets held the Indiana Pacers to just 30 points in the first half. James Harden and Kyrie Irving had 29 points themselves in the first 24 minutes.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets defensive performance:
The Brooklyn Nets' ability to only allow 30 points in one half is truly remarkable. On Tuesday, they gave up 38 points to the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter alone.
Hopefully, you did not pick the over for the Indiana Pacers tonight. This was their lowest-scoring half of the season. No player had double-digit points after the first 24 minutes, and they were shooting 25.6% as a team. Yikes!
In all seriousness, this was a great win for the Brooklyn Nets. They needed to prove to themselves that they could play well without Kevin Durant. Prior to this match, they were 3-4 in games without the two-time finals MVP.
Kyrie Irving puts on a show against the Indiana Pacers
Kyrie Irving has been inconsistent throughout his career, but he is arguably the best guard in the league when he is on. He called the Brooklyn Nets "average" after last night's disappointing performance against the Detroit Pistons.
Kyrie Irving took matters into his own hands against the Indiana Pacers. He is the first Nets player to score 35 points and make 15 or more free-throws without missing since Deron Williams in 2021, via Statmuse:
Kyrie Irving was ecstatic to see Caris Levert after the game. He ran up to his old-teammate and gave him a big embrace.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the moment:
Kyrie Irving will be the X-factor for the Brooklyn Nets this season. It will be essential for him to have games like this and give the Nets a spark when the rest of the team is struggling.Published 11 Feb 2021, 09:56 IST