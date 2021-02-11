Indiana Pacers 94-104 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter explodes as Kyrie Irving dominates Domantas Sabonis and co 

The Indiana Pacers were run off the court by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, as James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points. Despite not having Kevin Durant, the Nets dominated the Pacers through all four quarters, winning 104-94.

Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers came into the game on the back of three straight losses and were hoping to bounce back. However, there was more pressure on the Nets as many still believe that they will lift the championship trophy at the end of the season.

Kyrie Irving led the scoring with a game-high 35 points on 47.9% shooting, followed by James Harden's 19.

Meanwhile, the Pacers shot just 39.5% from the field. Domantas Sabonis was the team's leading scorer with 18 points, but overall points did not come easy for them.

They are still playing without T.J. Warren, who is out with a foot injury, and their newly acquired guard, Caris LeVert, who the Indiana Pacers picked up during the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets can play defense?

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots against Miles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers

After losing three straight games, the Brooklyn Nets had something to prove against the Indiana Pacers. However, they did it in a way no one saw coming — defense.

The Brooklyn Nets came into this game with the worst defensive efficiency of all time since they added James Harden to their roster. They were allowing 119.1 points per 100 possessions.

However, on Wednesday, the Nets held the Indiana Pacers to just 30 points in the first half. James Harden and Kyrie Irving had 29 points themselves in the first 24 minutes.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets defensive performance:

Okay the Brooklyn Nets are finally showing some damn pride tonight on the defensive end holding the Pacers to only 30 points in the FH. Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 11, 2021

The Nets just held the Pacers to 30 points in the entire first half.



Best defense in the league when they actually try 🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/tEBWUNctuQ — Guru🔮 (@DrGuru_) February 11, 2021

The Pacers 32-point halftime deficit to Brooklyn tonight is tied for their largest in franchise history.



It has been done three other times. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 11, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets' ability to only allow 30 points in one half is truly remarkable. On Tuesday, they gave up 38 points to the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter alone.

Looks like he figured it out! The Nets held the Pacers to 30 points in the 1st half! 💪 https://t.co/i7ScMk0a4a pic.twitter.com/B4IMIS6RgU — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) February 11, 2021

Hopefully, you did not pick the over for the Indiana Pacers tonight. This was their lowest-scoring half of the season. No player had double-digit points after the first 24 minutes, and they were shooting 25.6% as a team. Yikes!

The Pacers scored 30 points in the first half vs the Nets. Guess my “always bet the Nets over” isn’t foolproof anymore — Ryan Aleszczyk (@SavingPvtRyan_8) February 11, 2021

The Pacers really just scored 30 points in a half against the worst defensive team in the NBA



Tough break for Indy bettors pic.twitter.com/EzYHrdZIjS — br_betting (@br_betting) February 11, 2021

In all seriousness, this was a great win for the Brooklyn Nets. They needed to prove to themselves that they could play well without Kevin Durant. Prior to this match, they were 3-4 in games without the two-time finals MVP.

Kyrie Irving puts on a show against the Indiana Pacers

Kyrie. Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives the Indiana Pacers

Kyrie Irving has been inconsistent throughout his career, but he is arguably the best guard in the league when he is on. He called the Brooklyn Nets "average" after last night's disappointing performance against the Detroit Pistons.

Kyrie Irving took matters into his own hands against the Indiana Pacers. He is the first Nets player to score 35 points and make 15 or more free-throws without missing since Deron Williams in 2021, via Statmuse:

Kyrie Irving tonight:



35 PTS

8 AST

8-17 FG

17-17 FT



He’s the first Nets player with 35+ points and 15+ free-throws without missing since Deron Williams in 2012. pic.twitter.com/ADu2qDRvDh — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 11, 2021

Kyrie Irving has set new career-highs for free throws made (17) and attempted (17) in a game.



Irving's previous high in both categories was 14, done on 11/13/12 with Cleveland at Brooklyn. — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) February 11, 2021

Kyrie has 16 of the Nets 62 1st half points.



The entire Pacers team has 30!! pic.twitter.com/DBZzoaTDcJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 11, 2021

Kyrie Irving was ecstatic to see Caris Levert after the game. He ran up to his old-teammate and gave him a big embrace.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the moment:

Caris LeVert and his former Nets teammates postgame 😀



Kyrie's hug was so wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ftqc5Ncq28 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2021

Kyrie hugs give me life pic.twitter.com/aXtSvImA1Y — Depressed Nets Fan (15-12) (@DepressedNets) January 30, 2021

Kyrie Irving will be the X-factor for the Brooklyn Nets this season. It will be essential for him to have games like this and give the Nets a spark when the rest of the team is struggling.