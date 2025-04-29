Indiana Pacers drop latest update on Bennedict Mathurin's availability for Game 5 skirmish vs Bucks

The Indiana Pacers could once again be without wing Bennedict Mathurin for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The young forward is listed as questionable as he continues to recover from an abdominal contusion, the same injury that sidelined him for Game 4.

Fortunately for the Pacers, Mathurin’s absence didn’t slow them down as they cruised to a 129-103 blowout win on the road. With Indiana holding a 3-1 series lead and returning home, there’s a possibility that the team's medical staff and decision-makers may opt to give Mathurin additional time to recover.

The third-year wing sustained the injury during a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3. Initially, the pain was severe enough to impact his daily activities. However, according to coach Rick Carlisle, Mathurin’s condition has improved and a final decision on his availability will be made closer to tip-off.

Bennedict Mathurin has been a crucial piece for the Pacers, with his scoring off the bench playing a major role in Indiana’s success throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. In Game 3, he logged 14 minutes, posting nine points, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 4 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

In addition to Mathurin, the Pacers have two more players listed on the injury report ahead of Game 5. Aaron Nesmith is listed as probable due to back soreness, while Isaiah Jackson remains out with a torn Achilles tendon.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 29, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Time (3 p.m. Pacific Time).

Fans can catch the action live on NBA TV, as well as local broadcasts FDSWI and FDSIN. Pre-game coverage begins an hour before tip-off. The game will also be available for live streaming via NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

