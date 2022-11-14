Indiana Pacers guard takes merciless shot at his old team: "I played on a team and an organization with zero culture"

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton recently made an appearance on "The Old man and the Three" podcast. The hosts of the show JJ Redick and Tommy Alter talked about Haliburton's basketball career.

The Pacers guard was initially drafted into the NBA by the Sacramento Kings back in 2020. Haliburton obviously didn't appreciate his time with the Kings and made his feelings public on the podcast.

During a Q&A segment, Tommy Alter read a question asking how much culture mattered inside the locker room. Considering that Tyrese Haliburton is only in his third NBA season, he was only able to describe his past experience with the Kings.

Haliburton blatantly criticized his former team for having 'zero culture'. It's clear that he's happy to be with the Indiana Pacers as gets to build a culture with them.

"My first two years, I played on a team and an organization with zero culture, if i'm being honest," Haliburton said.

"The great part of coming to Indiana… I get to help build the culture here. Actually, a lot is expected of me. That's my favorite part of this so far."

Tyrese Haliburton is a great fit for the Indian Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are managing to keep up with the league considering they're currently sitting on the seventh seed in the East. Indiana currently have a 6-6 record after defeating the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Sunday.

Ranking seventh in the East isn't necessarily impressive, but considering they aren't a star-studded team, the Pacers are holding their own out there.

Tyrese Haliburton is a big reason why the Pacers are managing to maintain themselves within the top eight in the East. He's currently the team's leading scorer and floor general.

Haliburton as of November 13, is averaging a double-double with 20.5 points, 10.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He is also shooting efficiently from the field with 48.3%.

While Haliburton is in charge of running the offense, the Indiana Pacers have a defensive player to rely on as well. Myles Turner, who entered his eighth season with the squad, is having his best season yet.

He is currently on the path to beating his career-best average of 3.4 blocks back in 2020. Turner has also topped his other career averages with 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds this season.

Despite the lack of star power in Indiana, it appears that the Pacers might not need one after all. With Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner having the best seasons of their respective careers so far, the Pacers seem to be in good hands for now.

