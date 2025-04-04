Indiana Pacers Injury Report (April 4): Latest on Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin's status

The Indiana Pacers have secured a spot in this year's playoffs, which is right around the corner. As the Pacers gear up for their second consective postseason trip, the availability of their key pieces becomes even more crucial.

Ad

On Friday, the Pacers welcome the Utah Jazz to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the injury report released by the Pacers on game day, both Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin are listed as questionable.

NBA: Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Siakam is dealing with bursitis in his right elbow, while Mathurin has been hampered with left calf issues, which also kept him out of action during the Pacers' 119-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

To Siakam's credit, he has been one of the most reliable players on the Indiana roster for the past year or so. Since he joined the Pacers in January 2024, he has not sat out a game because of injury reasons.

The three-time All-Star, who won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, Mathurin is a solid contributor who adds firepower to the wing position. This season, the third-year pro is putting up 16.1 points per game on 46.6% shooting, along with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Ad

Though both Siakam and Mathurin have been important pieces of Indiana's rotation, the Pacers coaching staff will have some important decisions to make as the team is safely ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, and other Indiana Pacers reminisce about the first time they dunked

The Pacers roster, of course, is stacked with talented athletes who have displayed their physical prowess since their formative years. On Thursday, the team's official X account posted a clip of Indiana stars reminiscing about the first time they dunked:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton said that he was 15 when he first threw the hammer down, while Aaron Nesmith recalled that he did so at an earlier age, which was 13. Notably, TJ McConnell looked straight into the camera and said "32" without skipping a beat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback