Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Bennedict Mathurin update as 8 Significant Injuries Spell Disaster Ahead of Timberwolves Game (Oct. 26)

The Indiana Pacers' bad luck with injuries continued on Saturday during their 128-103 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rising star Bennedict Mathurin and rookie Taelon Peter were forced to exit early after sustaining painful injuries during the game. Their status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is in serious doubt.Mathurin injured his right foot, while Peter reported an issue in his left groin. Their injuries have left the Pacers heavily shorthanded in the guard position, as the team was already without six backcourt players before Saturday's game. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle even stated that there is a strong possibility that Indiana will be down to 10 or 11 players for Sunday's game.Carlisle also provided an update on Bennedict Mathurin and stated that his injury is in &quot;the forefoot.&quot; The Pacers coach revealed that the talented guard will undergo imaging on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury. Pacers reporter Dustin Dopirak reported after the game that Mathurin walked around gingerly in the locker room but didn't wear a boot on his injured foot.Both Mathurin and Peter are expected to miss the Timberwolves matchup, particularly since the Pacers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, leaving the two guards with minimal time to recover. Mathurin's absence will be a colossal blow to Indiana as the youngster scored 62 points through the first two games.Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton (right achilles tendon tear), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), Andrew Nembhard (left shoulder strain), T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) and Johnny Furphy (left foot soreness) are all confirmed to miss the game against Minnesota.How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?The Indiana Pacers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).The Pacers vs. Timberwolves game will be broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).