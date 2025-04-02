Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Latest on Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin's status vs Hornets (April 2)

As the end of the regular season hurtles ever closer, the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers will look to maintain their position as they face a tricky matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. This will be the third and final game between the two conference rivals, with the Hornets looking for an unexpected sweep.

Ad

The Pacers are 7-3 in their last 10 games, an improvement from their previous 10 contests, going 5-5. They beat the Sacramento Kings 111-109, returning to winning ways. Aeron Smith scored a team-high 24 points, Obi Toppin added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Tyrese Haliburton contributed 18 points and 11 assists.

While Haliburton and Pascal Siakam lead the team in assists and scoring, Nesmith and Toppin have arguably been the Pacers' standout stars, whom the team consistently relies on.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Hornets snapped a five-game losing streak loss by beating the Utah Jazz 110-106 but remain a long way from a finished article. Their fate has had a certain inevitability about it all season, being in the drop zone since the start of the campaign.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Placed 14th with a 19-56 record, they will look to end another forgettable season on a positive note by playing spoiler down the stretch.

Indiana Pacers Injury report: Latest on Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin

Rick Carlisle will have a fairly full squad to choose from. Sixth man Bennedict Mathurin has been sidelined since the 162-109 blowout win against the Washington Wizards due to calf soreness and isn't expected to be ready in time for Wednesday's game. He's listed as questionable.

Ad

Similarly, center Myles Turner, who sat out the 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings, is questionable due to illness. Both players' injuries aren't considered serious, and Carlisle will make a late decision regarding their availability ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Tony Bradley is the only guaranteed absence due to illness. The center played eight minutes in the Kings game, recording four points and three rebounds.

What to look out for from Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Ad

Indiana has a firm grip on the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 43-31 record.

While winning all its remaining games, it secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, Indiana cannot afford any complacency against the Hornets, who have gotten the better of them twice this season.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will be streamed live on FDSIN and FDSSE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback