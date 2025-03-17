Indiana Pacers Injury Report (Mar. 17): Latest on Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam's status

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner are key names in the Indian Pacers' injury list ahead of their away clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Ad

Haliburton and Turner are listed as questionable with lower back soreness and left hip contusion respectively. It's worth noting that both stars played the last game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam is ruled out due to personal reasons. His absence will see more minutes for reserve forward Obi Toppin and second-year forward Jarace Walker.

Siakam has been a durable star for Indiana with 20.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and a career-high 39.6% from beyond the arc. Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points and 9.0 assists per game, while Turner is propping up 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game this season while also shooting a career-best 39.3% from the deep.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tyrese Haliburton makes feelings clear on clutch play that saw Indiana Pacers edge the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season

One of the top moments in the NBA 2024-25 season last week was Tyrese Haliburton's clutch game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers, down by three to tie the game ran the failed play from Game 3 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals — only this time it worked.

Ad

To add to the drama Tyrese Haliburton was fouled for it to become a four-point opportunity. He drained the shot to help Indy win 115-114 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Speaking to the reporters postgame, Hailburton made his feelings clear on the sequence. Per The Athletic:

“Usually, I hate running that play because I feel like I never get the ball,” Haliburton said after the game. “I tried to convince (Carlisle) to let me switch sides and they were like, ‘No, run it the regular way.’ Double A (Nesmith) and Myles (Turner) did a great job of causing confusion in the middle of the court and I just kind of came off, got open, Drew (Nembhard) found me and just made the shot.”

It has been a mixed run since as the Indiana Pacers won the next game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but lost to the Bucks in a payback contest. Now, they will hope they can pull off another win if their key names are rested for Monday's game against a stern T-Wolves unit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback