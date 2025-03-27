Indiana Pacers Injury Report (March 27): Latest on Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam's status

The Indiana Pacers will start a two-game road trip when they visit the Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Star players Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are expected to play against the Wizards.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have dealt with injuries this season. Haliburton missed three games between March 17 to 20 due to a lower back soreness. He made his return on Saturday in a 108-103 away win over the Brooklyn Nets, recording 16 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Siakam, on the other hand, missed the 132-130 OT win away at Minnesota on March 17 due to personal reasons. He returned for the 135-131 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 19, recording 29 points, one rebound and five assists.

Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Siakam is averaging 20.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.4 apg, while shooting 52.3% from the field.

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reacts to loss against Lakers

The Indiana Pacers lost 120-119 at home to the LA Lakers on Wednesday night despite Tyrese Haliburton having a standout performance. Haliburton recorded a double-double of 16 points and 18 assists, but it wasn’t enough as LeBron James won it for the Lakers with a buzzer-beating tip-in.

Ad

Haliburton reacted to the loss in his postgame press conference.

"It's my first time ever being walked off in the NBA, so it's only fitting that it was him," Haliburton said. “It's just part of the fun and the back-and-forth in the NBA. [I] enjoy competing against those guys. Yeah, it's a lot of fun."

Expand Tweet

Ad

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, struggled with his shot early but came alive in the fourth quarter. He scored 10 points in the final 12 minutes and his game-winner marked another memorable moment in his illustrious career.

The loss snapped the Indiana Pacers' five-game winning streak, dropping them to 42-30 on the season. Despite the setback, Indiana remains 1.5 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will hope to return to winning ways against the Wizards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback