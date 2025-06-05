Indiana Pacers injury report: Tyrese Haliburton's $27,566,102 teammate out as 3 players on injury list for NBA Finals Game 1 vs Thunder

The 2025 NBA Finals are set to tip off on Thursday, with the Indiana Pacers taking on the OKC Thunder in a highly anticipated Game 1 showdown. As Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers prepare for the series opener, they have three players listed on the injury report, two ruled out and the other listed as questionable.

Jarace Walker, who is on a four-year, $27.57 million contract, has officially been ruled out due to a right ankle sprain. While he was averaging just 10 to 13 minutes per game, Walker’s absence is still a setback for Indiana. The young forward provided valuable depth and could help stabilize the team during stretches when Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith are off the floor.

Isaiah Jackson, who has been out since late last year with a right Achilles tear, will remain sidelined and is not expected to participate in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, center Tony Bradley is listed as questionable for Game 1 due to a left hip flexor strain. His status will be determined based on how he feels during pregame shootaround.

Bradley played a key role off the bench from Game 2 through Game 5, stepping in effectively when Myles Turner was resting. However, he missed Game 6 due to the injury, and Thomas Bryant rose to the occasion, delivering a strong performance in extended minutes as the backup center. Pacers fans will be hoping Bradley is able to return and contribute in the crucial series opener.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder?

The NBA Finals Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder will take place on Thursday, June 5, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Pacers vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on ABC while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

