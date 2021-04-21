Indiana Pacers’ JaKarr Sampson suspended, San Antonio Spurs’ Rudy Gay and Patty Mills fined after altercation | NBA News Roundup

Earlier today, the NBA released a statement announcing that JaKarr Sampson of the Indiana Pacers has been suspended without pay for one game. The small forward was involved in an altercation with Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs during his team’s NBA loss on Monday.

Sampson initially shoved Mills in the back of the head during the fourth quarter. This led to Mills throwing a shoulder into Sampson in the following play. The 6 7” JaKarr Sampson appeared to shove Patty Mills again and head-butt the 32-year-old point guard. This led to another physical altercation between Rudy Gay and JaKarr Sampson as the latter was ejected from the match. Rudy Gay and Patty Mills were allotted technical fouls.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/rDkAeJGQOa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 21, 2021

NBA announces suspension for JaKarr Sampson, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills also fined

The official statement was released earlier today by the NBA. JaKarr Sampson has been suspended for one game without pay, with his on-court actions resulting in a flagrant foul 2 and an automatic ejection.

Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs’ players involved in the altercation were fined as well. Rudy Gay was fined $20,000 for escalating the situation by shoving JaKarr Sampson after his initial altercation with fellow teammate Patty Mills.

Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson has been suspended one game without pay for headbutting Spurs guard Patty Mills. Mills ($25,000) and Spurs‘ Rudy Gay ($20,000) have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2021

Mills has been fined $25,000 for his role in the altercation. JaKarr Sampson will serve out his suspension during Indiana Pacers’ match against the Oklahoma City Thunder later today.

A clip of the entire altercation between Patty Mills and JaKarr Sampson: pic.twitter.com/6MoYySfimT — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) April 21, 2021

San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White had said the following about the altercation involving teammate Patty Mills:

“That was crazy. I’m not sure how it started. But obviously, we know Patty, one of the nicest guys in the league. I don’t know how it started. But we’ve always got Pat’s back.”

Patty Mills and Rudy Gay of the San Antonio Spurs ended up getting monetary fines.

Regardless, the NBA has announced the punishment for all three stars involved, with both Patty Mills and Rudy Gay escaping with minor monetary fines.