Indiana Pacers make decision on Tyrese Haliburton's dad John Haliburton ban at Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Report 

During the Indiana Pacers' first-round matchup, Tyrese Haliburton's dad made headlines with his courtside antics. As the team continues to make a push for the NBA Finals, they've decided to have a change of heart.

After the Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in round one, John Haliburton had a viral encounter with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was seen taunting the former MVP, with the two eventually needing to be separated. Following this ordeal, the Pacers made the decision to bar him from attending games.

On Monday morning, new developments surfaced regarding Tyrese Haliburton's dad. Shams Charania reported that John Haliburton can return to watch games in person. However, this is only for home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He will not be able to attend games outside of Indiana.

In light of this change, John Haliburton will now be in attendance for the biggest Pacers game of the season. After coming up short in Game 3, Indiana will look to try and take a commanding 3-1 lead Tuesday night before having to travel back to New York.

Tyrese Haliburton's dad never stopped supporting Pacers following ban

Throughout his NBA career, Tyrese Haliburton has stated on numerous occasions that his dad has long been one of his biggest supporters. Even after the front office issued his ban, his support of the team never wavered.

While he might not have been able to be at the game, John Haliburton did not just sit at home waiting for things to change. He remained out with fellow fans to cheer on his son as he inched closer to reaching the game's biggest stage.

In the final minutes of Game 1, the New York Knicks looked well on their way to securing a win and striking first in the conference finals. However, the Pacers managed to storm back in the final minutes to complete a historic comeback. Tyrese Haliburton capped things off with a buzzer-beating shot to send things into overtime.

Upon the Pacers taking care of business in overtime, a video surfaced of John Haliburton's reaction to how things transpired. He was spotted out at a bar donning Indiana gear and a towel with his son's face on it. John too was ecstatic about the comeback, breaking out Reggie Miller's choke celebration.

Following a brief time away, John Haliburton now gets to make his return and support his son in person as the Pacers continue their deep postseason run.

