“They see him as the next Reggie Miller in terms of his impact” – NBA analyst believes the Indiana Pacers view their guard as a building block for the franchise, says he influences the team like 5x NBA All Star

At the trade deadline last season, the Indiana Pacers decided to make some major changes. Instead of remaining in mediocrity, they opted to ship away their core pieces and gear up for a rebuild.

One of their key moves was trading away All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. In exchange, they received up-and-coming guard Tyrese Haliburton.

After being drafted 12th overall in 2020 by the Kings, Haliburton showed the potential to be one of the league's top young talents. This proved to be more apparent upon his arrival in Indiana. In his first 26 games with the Pacers, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Following this breakout stretch, Indiana seems to have found a pillar for the next stage of the franchise. The organization is so high on him, it is comparing him to one of the greatest players to ever put on a Pacers uniform.

During a recent breakdown of Indiana's offseason, The Athletic's Zach Harper spoke with Pacers insider Bob Kravitz about Haliburton's future. He said that the Indiana Pacers see Haliburton as a player who could have a similar impact to what Reggie Miller had in the 1990s:

"They are completely convinced Haliburton is a franchise building block. Whether or not they're right, it's too early to say. But they believe Haliburton, a pass-first guard, will be the kind of player who will help bring other players (free agents) into the fold."

"They see him as the next Reggie Miller in terms of his impact."

Have the Indiana Pacers secured a foundational piece in Tyrese Haliburton?

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

While the sample size is small, there is no denying that Tyrese Haliburton has the potential to be a star for the Indiana Pacers. In his short time there, he managed to put up All-Star-level production in just his second season.

In today's game, having a player who can do a bit of everything on the perimeter is essential. Not only can Haliburton facilitate at a high level, but he's proven he can score in bunches as well. His 6-foot-7 wingspan also gives him defensive versatility to defend either guard position.

Matching the impact of Reggie Miller might be tough, but Haliburton has the skill and potential to be a building block for the Pacers. Judging off his first two years in the league, sky is the limit for Haliburton.

