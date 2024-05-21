Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (May 21)

After sending home the third and second-ranked teams in the East, the Indiana Pacers hope to do the same to the Boston Celtics. Indiana will again open a series on the road when they face the No. 1-seeded team in the entire NBA in the Eastern Conference finals. With Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis still out due to a calf strain, the Pacers will look to steal home-court advantage on Tuesday.

The well-rested Celtics have to be chomping at the bit to start the conference finals. Jayson Tatum and Co. wrapped up their semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers roughly a week ago. They have had their rest but will hope that they don’t come out rusty against the giant-slaying Pacers.

The moneyline for the Indiana Pacers is +350, while it’s -450 for the Boston Celtics. Indiana is a +10.0 underdog which makes Boston a -10.0 favorite. Team odds, though, aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. There are player props that might interest them to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics, Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-110)

Tyrese Haliburton averaged a little over four 3-pointers for the Indiana Pacers in the series against the New York Knicks. He went 6-for-12 in his team’s Game 7 victory that sent the Knicks home.

Haliburton, though, will not be facing a banged-up backcourt the way he did versus New York. Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown could limit him under three trifectas on Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-105)

Jayson Tatum, after having a rough-shooting series in the first round versus the Miami Heat, regained a bit of his stroke against the Cavaliers. Still, his touch from behind the arc has been largely inefficient, averaging just 1.8 triples against Cleveland. He might still be in that vein, particularly after a long rest.

No. 7 - Jaylen Brown to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-175)

Jaylen Brown has been quite streaky for the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. There are days when he can’t seem to miss and there are games he can’t get anything to go in.

Against the Indiana Pacers, he will have his fair shots from deep and might go over one 3-pointer in Game 1.

No. 6 - Myles Turner to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-130)

The Indiana Pacers’ starting center made two triples per game versus the New York Knicks.

Myles Turner’s role on offense will not change as he will likely spot up in the corner to draw Boston Celtics counterpart Al Horford out. Turner will not hesitate to jack up shots from deep and likely hit more than one of his attempts.

No. 5 - Pascal Siakam to go Under 10.5 for rebounds and assists (-115)

Pascal Siakam will likely spend large portions on defense taking on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

As such, he may not be around the block so much to pile up rebounds. On offense, Haliburton will dictate Indiana’s offense making it tough for Siakam to get over 10.5 for rebounds and assists.

No. 4 - Tyrese Haliburton to go Over 12.5 for rebounds and assists (-130)

The Boston Celtics may prevent Tyrese Haliburton from racking up the points but the Indiana Pacers star can still contribute in other areas.

Indy’s high-octane offense starts with him so he will have more than enough opportunities to accumulate assists and sprinkle it with defensive rebounds. He's likely topping this player prop on Tuesday.

No. 3 - Jrue Holiday to go Under 12.5 points (-112)

Jrue Holiday’s biggest role will be to shadow Tyrese Haliburton. Chasing Haliburton around a million screens will take a toll on Holiday and likely keep him from having more than 12 points in Game 1.

No. 2 - Pascal Siakam to go Over 20.5 points (-111)

Pascal Siakam’s offense has to get going for the Indiana Pacers to keep up with the Boston Celtics.

“Spicy P” averaged 20.0 PPG versus New York and might have more chances to score as the Celtics like to push the ball more than the Knicks. He's likely topping his points prop on Tuesday.

No. 1 - Jayson Tatum to go Under 29.5 points (-118)

Jayson Tatum’s offense came alive in the last few games versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knowing what he can do, the Indiana Pacers will unquestionably try to make life difficult for him to score. Tatum will be aggressive for the Boston Celtics, but he will also be a willing passer when needed. He may not top his points prop in Game 1.