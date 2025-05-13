Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score for May 13 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 5

The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers battled in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Pacers lead the series 3-1 and could advance to the East finals for the second straight year. They will face the winner of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics series. Meanwhile, should the Cavaliers win, Game 6 will be played on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 9 5 0 0 0 0 3-9 1-5 2-3 0 Pascal Siakam 9 5 3 0 0 0 3-10 0-2 3-5 2 Myles Turner 1 3 0 0 2 0 0-4 0-1 1-2 7 Andrew Nembhard 9 1 3 1 0 0 4-7 1-3 0-0 3 Tyrese Haliburton 17 4 2 1 0 3 5-6 5-6 2-3 6 Bennedict Mathurin 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -9 Obi Toppin 2 0 1 1 0 2 0-1 0-1 2-2 -13 Thomas Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 T.J. McConnell 0 3 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Ben Sheppard 3 0 0 1 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 -4 Jarace Walker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Strus 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Evan Mobley 14 4 0 0 0 0 4-6 0-0 6-6 4 Jarrett Allen 9 3 0 1 0 2 4-5 0-0 1-2 -2 Donovan Mitchell 16 4 1 2 1 2 3-11 0-5 10-12 6 Darius Garland 4 1 3 0 0 1 2-10 0-4 0-0 -5 De'Andre Hunter 7 3 1 0 0 0 3-3 1-1 0-0 7 Dean Wade 4 5 0 0 0 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 Isaac Okoro 2 0 0 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 7 Ty Jerome DNP - - - - - - - - - Sam Merrill DNP - - - - - - - - - Javonte Green DNP - - - - - - - - - Craig Porter Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaylon Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - Chuma Okeke DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 31-19 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Evan Mobley added 10.

Cleveland increased its lead to 19 in the second quarter, 44-25. However, Indiana trimmed the lead to four, 56-52, heading into the halftime break. The Pacers outscored the Cavaliers 33-25 in the period. Mitchell led the Cavs with 16 points and four rebounds in the first half, while Mobley had 14 points and four boards.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the second quarter on 5-for-6 from the 3-point line. Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard each scored nine points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

