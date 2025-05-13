  • home icon
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score for May 13 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 5

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 14, 2025 00:22 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers battled in Game 5 of their second-round series on Tuesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers battled in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Pacers lead the series 3-1 and could advance to the East finals for the second straight year. They will face the winner of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics series. Meanwhile, should the Cavaliers win, Game 6 will be played on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith9500003-91-52-30
Pascal Siakam9530003-100-23-52
Myles Turner1300200-40-11-27
Andrew Nembhard9131004-71-30-03
Tyrese Haliburton17421035-65-62-36
Bennedict Mathurin2000011-20-10-0-9
Obi Toppin2011020-10-12-2-13
Thomas Bryant0000000-10-00-0-4
T.J. McConnell0310000-10-00-0-8
Ben Sheppard3001011-11-10-0-4
Jarace Walker0000000-00-00-00
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
Cleveland Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Max Strus0100000-10-10-03
Evan Mobley14400004-60-06-64
Jarrett Allen9301024-50-01-2-2
Donovan Mitchell16412123-110-510-126
Darius Garland4130012-100-40-0-5
De'Andre Hunter7310003-31-10-07
Dean Wade4500012-20-00-00
Isaac Okoro2001011-10-00-07
Ty JeromeDNP---------
Sam MerrillDNP---------
Javonte GreenDNP---------
Craig Porter Jr.DNP---------
Tristan ThompsonDNP---------
Jaylon TysonDNP---------
Chuma OkekeDNP---------
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 31-19 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Evan Mobley added 10.

Cleveland increased its lead to 19 in the second quarter, 44-25. However, Indiana trimmed the lead to four, 56-52, heading into the halftime break. The Pacers outscored the Cavaliers 33-25 in the period. Mitchell led the Cavs with 16 points and four rebounds in the first half, while Mobley had 14 points and four boards.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the second quarter on 5-for-6 from the 3-point line. Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard each scored nine points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.



