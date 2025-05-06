Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score for May 6 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers battled the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Pacers have a 1-0 series lead. They had a 121-112 win in the opening game on Sunday. The Cavaliers hope to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole before the best-of-seven series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.
In the first round, Cleveland swept the Miami Heat, while Indiana won their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score
Indiana Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 32-15 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell scored 12 for the Cavaliers, while Sam Merrill added nine points off the bench.
Indiana outscored Cleveland 35-29 in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had a 61-50 lead heading into the halftime break. Mitchell led the Cavs in the first half with 21 points and five assists on 8-for-18 shooting. Max Strus added 14 points and five rebounds on 4-for-7 3-point shooting, while Jarrett Allen contributed 10 points and four boards.
Myles Turner led Indiana with 15 points and four rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith added eight points apiece.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
