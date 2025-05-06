Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score for May 6 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers battled the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ad

The Pacers have a 1-0 series lead. They had a 121-112 win in the opening game on Sunday. The Cavaliers hope to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole before the best-of-seven series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

In the first round, Cleveland swept the Miami Heat, while Indiana won their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 8 1 0 1 1 1 2-6 2-4 2-2 -11 Pascal Siakam 6 2 4 0 0 2 2-2 0-0 2-2 -5 Myles Turner 15 4 0 1 4 1 4-6 2-3 5-6 0 Andrew Nembhard 6 5 3 1 0 5 3-7 0-3 0-0 -2 Tyrese Haliburton 8 3 1 0 0 0 3-4 1-1 1-2 -4 Bennedict Mathurin 3 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 3-3 0 Obi Toppin 0 2 1 1 0 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 -6 T.J. McConnell 4 2 1 1 0 2 2-3 0-0 0-0 -12 Ben Sheppard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Thomas Bryant 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Jarace Walker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Strus 14 5 3 0 0 1 4-7 4-7 2-2 3 Dean Wade 3 6 2 1 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 5 Jarrett Allen 10 4 3 0 2 3 2-3 0-0 6-6 4 Ty Jerome 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-6 0-2 0-0 4 Donovan Mitchell 21 0 5 2 0 1 8-18 0-4 5-6 10 Sam Merrill 9 2 0 1 0 0 3-5 3-5 0-0 14 Isaac Okoro 2 0 0 2 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 12 Javonte Green 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 7 Craig Porter Jr. 2 0 0 1 1 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Tristan Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaylon Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - Chuma Okeke DNP - - - - - - - - - Darius Garland DNP - - - - - - - - - Evan Mobley DNP - - - - - - - - - De'Andre Hunter DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 32-15 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell scored 12 for the Cavaliers, while Sam Merrill added nine points off the bench.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 35-29 in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had a 61-50 lead heading into the halftime break. Mitchell led the Cavs in the first half with 21 points and five assists on 8-for-18 shooting. Max Strus added 14 points and five rebounds on 4-for-7 3-point shooting, while Jarrett Allen contributed 10 points and four boards.

Ad

Myles Turner led Indiana with 15 points and four rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith added eight points apiece.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.