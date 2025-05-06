Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box score for May 6 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 2

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 07, 2025 00:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Cavaliers battled the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Cleveland Cavaliers battled the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Pacers have a 1-0 series lead. They had a 121-112 win in the opening game on Sunday. The Cavaliers hope to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole before the best-of-seven series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

In the first round, Cleveland swept the Miami Heat, while Indiana won their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith8101112-62-42-2-11
Pascal Siakam6240022-20-02-2-5
Myles Turner15401414-62-35-60
Andrew Nembhard6531053-70-30-0-2
Tyrese Haliburton8310003-41-11-2-4
Bennedict Mathurin3010000-20-13-30
Obi Toppin0211010-30-20-0-6
T.J. McConnell4211022-30-00-0-12
Ben Sheppard0000000-00-00-0-4
Thomas Bryant0100010-00-00-0-6
Jarace Walker0000000-10-10-0-5
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
Cleveland Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Max Strus14530014-74-72-23
Dean Wade3621001-21-20-05
Jarrett Allen10430232-30-06-64
Ty Jerome0100010-60-20-04
Donovan Mitchell21052018-180-45-610
Sam Merrill9201003-53-50-014
Isaac Okoro2002001-20-10-012
Javonte Green0011000-10-10-07
Craig Porter Jr.2001101-20-10-0-4
Tristan ThompsonDNP---------
Jaylon TysonDNP---------
Chuma OkekeDNP---------
Darius GarlandDNP---------
Evan MobleyDNP---------
De'Andre HunterDNP---------
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 32-15 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell scored 12 for the Cavaliers, while Sam Merrill added nine points off the bench.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 35-29 in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had a 61-50 lead heading into the halftime break. Mitchell led the Cavs in the first half with 21 points and five assists on 8-for-18 shooting. Max Strus added 14 points and five rebounds on 4-for-7 3-point shooting, while Jarrett Allen contributed 10 points and four boards.

Myles Turner led Indiana with 15 points and four rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith added eight points apiece.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

