Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 04, 2025 23:27 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavaliers got to the next round by sweeping the Miami Heat in Round 1, while the Pacers knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks in a gentleman's sweep in their first-round encounter.

Ad

Against a versatile Pacers squad, the Cavaliers will have to find a way to secure a Game 1 victory without Darius Garland, who missed the last two games of the Heat series with a left toe sprain. Meanwhile, Indiana still has to contend with the tremendous firepower and the excellent defense of the top seed Cavaliers.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score

Pacers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tyrese Haliburton916100016:464-61-20-0-1
Andrew Nembhard1204000119:124-52-32-2+12
Aaron Nesmith53000239:202-31-20-0+2
Pascal Siakam1350101017:434-102-33-3+13
Myles Turner640220016:462-30-02-2-1
Jarace Walker00100116:170-10-00-0-7
Ben Sheppard00000013:130-10-10-0-5
Bennedict Mathurin821001214:403-52-30-0+4
Obi Toppin43211217:142-20-00-0+7
TJ McConnell71200118:493-41-10-0+6
Ad

Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Donovan Mitchell1502000015:597-161-60-1-13
Max Strus320100015:471-41-40-0+3
Evan Mobley1120103115:595-71-30-0-13
Jarrett Allen441100116:462-20-00-0+1
Sam Merrill323000211:151-31-30-0-7
Isaac Okoro22200008:511-30-10-0+6
De'Andre Hunter931001114:304-61-20-0-2
Ty Jerome1115001112:044-100-13-3+1
Dean Wade0 2000018:490-00-00-0-6
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications