Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavaliers got to the next round by sweeping the Miami Heat in Round 1, while the Pacers knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks in a gentleman's sweep in their first-round encounter.
Ad
Against a versatile Pacers squad, the Cavaliers will have to find a way to secure a Game 1 victory without Darius Garland, who missed the last two games of the Heat series with a left toe sprain. Meanwhile, Indiana still has to contend with the tremendous firepower and the excellent defense of the top seed Cavaliers.
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.
Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.
Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.
Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.
A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.