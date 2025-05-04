Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavaliers got to the next round by sweeping the Miami Heat in Round 1, while the Pacers knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks in a gentleman's sweep in their first-round encounter.

Against a versatile Pacers squad, the Cavaliers will have to find a way to secure a Game 1 victory without Darius Garland, who missed the last two games of the Heat series with a left toe sprain. Meanwhile, Indiana still has to contend with the tremendous firepower and the excellent defense of the top seed Cavaliers.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score

Pacers

Pacers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tyrese Haliburton 9 1 6 1 0 0 0 16:46 4-6 1-2 0-0 -1 Andrew Nembhard 12 0 4 0 0 0 1 19:12 4-5 2-3 2-2 +12 Aaron Nesmith 5 3 0 0 0 2 3 9:20 2-3 1-2 0-0 +2 Pascal Siakam 13 5 0 1 0 1 0 17:43 4-10 2-3 3-3 +13 Myles Turner 6 4 0 2 2 0 0 16:46 2-3 0-0 2-2 -1 Jarace Walker 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 6:17 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Ben Sheppard 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3:13 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Bennedict Mathurin 8 2 1 0 0 1 2 14:40 3-5 2-3 0-0 +4 Obi Toppin 4 3 2 1 1 2 1 7:14 2-2 0-0 0-0 +7 TJ McConnell 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 8:49 3-4 1-1 0-0 +6

Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Donovan Mitchell 15 0 2 0 0 0 0 15:59 7-16 1-6 0-1 -13 Max Strus 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 15:47 1-4 1-4 0-0 +3 Evan Mobley 11 2 0 1 0 3 1 15:59 5-7 1-3 0-0 -13 Jarrett Allen 4 4 1 1 0 0 1 16:46 2-2 0-0 0-0 +1 Sam Merrill 3 2 3 0 0 0 2 11:15 1-3 1-3 0-0 -7 Isaac Okoro 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 8:51 1-3 0-1 0-0 +6 De'Andre Hunter 9 3 1 0 0 1 1 14:30 4-6 1-2 0-0 -2 Ty Jerome 11 1 5 0 0 1 1 12:04 4-10 0-1 3-3 +1 Dean Wade 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 8:49 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6

