Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers seek to cap their 2024/25 season with a win against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday. The Cavaliers (64-17) - leading the Eastern Conference - face the fourth-place Pacers (49-32).
Cleveland - struggling with consistency and unable to win consecutive games in their last five - picked up a 108-102 away victory against the New York Knicks. Darius Garland - in Donovan Mitchell's absence - led with 26 points, two rebounds, and 13 assists.
Meanwhile, Indiana is targeting their 50th win for the first time since the 2013/14 season. Playing against an injury-depleted Cavaliers would give visiting fans hope.
Conversely, the Pacers aim to recover after a six-game winning streak ended with a 129-115 home loss to the Orlando Magic. Bennedict Mathurin - stepping up for the rested Tyrese Haliburton - amassed 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
The latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers game - on Thursday (Apr. 10) - saw Indiana register a home 114-112 win thanks to Haliburton (23 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists) putting a double-double performance. Despite the defeat, Ty Jerome stood out for Cleveland with 24 points, two rebounds and six assists
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for April 13
The Cavaliers have an extensive injury list for the Pacers game. Most notable are Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, both sidelined due to a left great toe management and a left ankle sprain injury, respectively.
The Cavaliers's complete injury report:
- Darius Garland: Out - Left Great Toe; Injury Management
- De'Andre Hunter: Out - Rest
- Ty Jerome: Out - Left Knee; Injury Management
- Sam Merrill: Out - Rest
- Donovan Mitchell: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Evan Mobley: Out - Low Back; Soreness
- Isaac Okoro: Out - Rest
- Max Strus: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management
- Dean Wade: Out - Rest
Indiana Pacers injury report for April 13
The Pacers have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is Tyrese Haliburton who is ruled out with a lower back injury management.
The Pacers's complete injury report:
- RayJ Dennis: Questionable - G League - Two-Way
- Enrique Freeman: Questionable - G League - Two-Way
- Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Low Back; Injury Management
- Isaiah Jackson: Out - Right Achilles Tendon; Torn
- Quenton Jackson: Questionable - G League - Two-Way
- Ben Sheppard: Doubtful - Left Great Toe; Sprian
- Pascal Siakam: Out - Right Elbow; Injury Management
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for April 13
The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to use the following lineup against the Pacers: Craig Porter Jr. (point guard), Jaylon Tyson (shooting guard), Javonte Green (small forward), Chuma Okeke (power forward) and Jarrett Allen (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Cavaliers's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for April 13
The Indiana Pacers are projected to go with the following starting five against the Cavaliers: T.J. McConnell (point guard), Andrew Nembhard (shooting guard), Aaron Nesmith (small forward), Jarace Walker (power forward) and Myles Turner (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Pacers's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
The tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FDSOH and FDSIN. The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.
