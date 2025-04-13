  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Apr 13, 2025 13:06 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Cleveland Cavaliers seek to cap their 2024/25 season with a win against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday. The Cavaliers (64-17) - leading the Eastern Conference - face the fourth-place Pacers (49-32).

Ad

Cleveland - struggling with consistency and unable to win consecutive games in their last five - picked up a 108-102 away victory against the New York Knicks. Darius Garland - in Donovan Mitchell's absence - led with 26 points, two rebounds, and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana is targeting their 50th win for the first time since the 2013/14 season. Playing against an injury-depleted Cavaliers would give visiting fans hope.

Conversely, the Pacers aim to recover after a six-game winning streak ended with a 129-115 home loss to the Orlando Magic. Bennedict Mathurin - stepping up for the rested Tyrese Haliburton - amassed 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers game - on Thursday (Apr. 10) - saw Indiana register a home 114-112 win thanks to Haliburton (23 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists) putting a double-double performance. Despite the defeat, Ty Jerome stood out for Cleveland with 24 points, two rebounds and six assists

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for April 13

The Cavaliers have an extensive injury list for the Pacers game. Most notable are Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, both sidelined due to a left great toe management and a left ankle sprain injury, respectively.

Ad

The Cavaliers's complete injury report:

  • Darius Garland: Out - Left Great Toe; Injury Management
  • De'Andre Hunter: Out - Rest
  • Ty Jerome: Out - Left Knee; Injury Management
  • Sam Merrill: Out - Rest
  • Donovan Mitchell: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Evan Mobley: Out - Low Back; Soreness
  • Isaac Okoro: Out - Rest
  • Max Strus: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management
  • Dean Wade: Out - Rest

Indiana Pacers injury report for April 13

The Pacers have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is Tyrese Haliburton who is ruled out with a lower back injury management.

Ad

The Pacers's complete injury report:

  • RayJ Dennis: Questionable - G League - Two-Way
  • Enrique Freeman: Questionable - G League - Two-Way
  • Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Low Back; Injury Management
  • Isaiah Jackson: Out - Right Achilles Tendon; Torn
  • Quenton Jackson: Questionable - G League - Two-Way
  • Ben Sheppard: Doubtful - Left Great Toe; Sprian
  • Pascal Siakam: Out - Right Elbow; Injury Management

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

Ad

The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to use the following lineup against the Pacers: Craig Porter Jr. (point guard), Jaylon Tyson (shooting guard), Javonte Green (small forward), Chuma Okeke (power forward) and Jarrett Allen (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Cavaliers's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall FowardPower ForwardCenter
Darius GarlandDonovan MitchellMax StrusEvan MobleyJarrett Allen
Ty JeromeSam MerrillDe'Andre HunterDean WadeEvan Mobley
Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Isaac OkoroDe'Andre HunterTristan Thompson
Craig Porter Jr.Isaac Okoro Javonte GreenJavonte GreenChuma Okeke
Emoni BatesJaylon TysonDean Wade Chuma OkekeDean Wade
Ad

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Indiana Pacers are projected to go with the following starting five against the Cavaliers: T.J. McConnell (point guard), Andrew Nembhard (shooting guard), Aaron Nesmith (small forward), Jarace Walker (power forward) and Myles Turner (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pacers's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyrese HaliburtonAndrew NembhardAaron NesmithPascal SiakamMyles Turner
T.J. McConnellBen SheppardBennedict MathurinJarace WalkerObi Toppin
Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Obi ToppinThomas Bryant
RayJ DennisAaron Nesmith Johnny FurphyAaron NesmithTony Bradley
Quenton JacksonJohnny Furphy Ben Sheppard Enrique FreemanEnrique Freeman

The tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FDSOH and FDSIN. The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications