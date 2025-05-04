  • home icon
  Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 4) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, East semis

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 4) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, East semis

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 04, 2025 11:40 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals’ Game 1 this Sunday. The Cavaliers advanced to the next round after sweeping the Miami Heat, who reached the playoffs as the eighth seed. Meanwhile, the Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games to advance.

Donovan Mitchell was stellar against the Heat in the first round, averaging 23.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds through four games. He also received support from Darius Garland, who recorded 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Unfortunately, Garland only played two games in this series.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have relied on Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton to lead the charge. Siakam has averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the playoffs this year. Similarly, Haliburton is the Pacers’ engine and has averages of 17.6 points, 11.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for May 4

Indiana Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson remains the Pacers’ only concern against the Cavaliers. He tore his Achilles during the regular season and is yet to recover. Excluding him, the team will be at full strength for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cavaliers injury report

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers could be missing a key player in Darius Garland, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Garland is dealing with a toe injury, which keeps his status for Game 1 in doubt.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 4

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Indiana Pacers are expected to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Tyrese Haliburton

Andrew Nembhard

Aaron Nesmith

Pascal Siakam

Myles Turner

T.J. McConnell

Bennedict Mathurin

Jarace Walker

Obi Toppin

Thomas Bryant

Ben Sheppard

Johnny Furphy


James Johnson

Tony Bradley

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts

The Cavaliers are expected to start Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Ty Jerome

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Craig Porter Jr.

Sam Merrill

De’Andre Hunter

Dean Wade

Tristan Thompson

Emoni Bates

Isaac Okoro

Javonte Green

Chuma Okeke


Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

