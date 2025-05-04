Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 4) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, East semis

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals’ Game 1 this Sunday. The Cavaliers advanced to the next round after sweeping the Miami Heat, who reached the playoffs as the eighth seed. Meanwhile, the Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games to advance.
Donovan Mitchell was stellar against the Heat in the first round, averaging 23.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds through four games. He also received support from Darius Garland, who recorded 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Unfortunately, Garland only played two games in this series.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have relied on Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton to lead the charge. Siakam has averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the playoffs this year. Similarly, Haliburton is the Pacers’ engine and has averages of 17.6 points, 11.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for May 4
Indiana Pacers injury report
Isaiah Jackson remains the Pacers’ only concern against the Cavaliers. He tore his Achilles during the regular season and is yet to recover. Excluding him, the team will be at full strength for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Cavaliers injury report
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers could be missing a key player in Darius Garland, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Garland is dealing with a toe injury, which keeps his status for Game 1 in doubt.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 4
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts
The Indiana Pacers are expected to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner.
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts
The Cavaliers are expected to start Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.