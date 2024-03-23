Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 22, 2024

The Indiana Pacers traveled West for a showdown with the Golden State Warriors. Indiana, which lost badly to the hosts in early February, will be looking for some payback. A win by the Pacers would even the season series and improve their chances of clinging to the Eastern Conference’s sixth spot.

The first quarter was a battle royale between Tyrese Haliburton and Steph Curry. Haliburton's eight points and playmaking had Indy's offense humming early. “Chef Curry” had the Chase Center crowd on its feet early with 13 points. The fast-paced, seesaw battle ended 38-38 after 12 minutes.

The back-and-forth team in the first quarter continued in the second frame. Haliburton's playmaking continued to cause problems for the Bay Aream team while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner provided the points.

Curry only added two points to his total but Chris Paul and rookie Brandin Podziemski took over for him. Podziemski and Paul totaled 18 points in the first half to help the Warriors to a 67-66 lead.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 13 7 3 0 0 0 Aaron Nesmith 3 2 1 0 0 0 Myles Turner 10 2 0 0 2 0 Andrew Nembhard 9 3 2 0 0 1 Tyrese Haliburton 11 2 8 1 1 0 Obi Toppin 5 2 0 0 0 1 Jalen Smith 8 5 0 1 1 0 Doug McDermott 0 1 0 0 0 0 T.J. McConnell 4 0 4 0 0 2 Ben Sheppard 3 1 0 0 0 0 Jarace Walker - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson - - - - - - - - - - Kendall Brown - - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 4 4 4 0 1 1 Jonathan Kuminga 5 5 1 0 1 1 Andrew Wiggins 4 2 1 0 1 0 Steph Curry 15 5 3 0 0 0 Brandin Podziemski 11 3 0 0 0 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 5 7 2 1 2 0 Chris Paul 7 2 3 0 0 0 Klay Thompson 15 2 1 0 0 0 Gary Payton II 1 0 0 0 0 0 Moses Moody 0 1 0 0 0 0 Dario Saric - - - - - - - - - - Kevon Looney - - - - - - - - - - Jerome Robinson - - - - - - - - - - Lester Quinones - - - - - - - - - -

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Tyrese Haliburton 3-pointers tonight

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 6-for-12 from three-point distance tonight for the Warriors.

Tyrese Haliburton's three-point stat was quite impressive during the same stretching. He missed just one of his four attempts from long range.