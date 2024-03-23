Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 22, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 23, 2024 03:27 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores for Mar. 22

The Indiana Pacers traveled West for a showdown with the Golden State Warriors. Indiana, which lost badly to the hosts in early February, will be looking for some payback. A win by the Pacers would even the season series and improve their chances of clinging to the Eastern Conference’s sixth spot.

The first quarter was a battle royale between Tyrese Haliburton and Steph Curry. Haliburton's eight points and playmaking had Indy's offense humming early. “Chef Curry” had the Chase Center crowd on its feet early with 13 points. The fast-paced, seesaw battle ended 38-38 after 12 minutes.

The back-and-forth team in the first quarter continued in the second frame. Haliburton's playmaking continued to cause problems for the Bay Aream team while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner provided the points.

Curry only added two points to his total but Chris Paul and rookie Brandin Podziemski took over for him. Podziemski and Paul totaled 18 points in the first half to help the Warriors to a 67-66 lead.

Indiana Pacers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam1373000
Aaron Nesmith321000
Myles Turner1020020
Andrew Nembhard932001
Tyrese Haliburton1128110
Obi Toppin520001
Jalen Smith850110
Doug McDermott010000
T.J. McConnell404002
Ben Sheppard310000
Jarace Walker- - --------
Isaiah Jackson- - --------
Kendall Brown- - --------

Golden State Warriors game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green444011
Jonathan Kuminga551011
Andrew Wiggins421010
Steph Curry1553000
Brandin Podziemski1130001
Trayce Jackson-Davis572120
Chris Paul723000
Klay Thompson1521000
Gary Payton II100000
Moses Moody010000
Dario Saric----------
Kevon Looney- - --------
Jerome Robinson- - --------
Lester Quinones- - --------

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Tyrese Haliburton 3-pointers tonight

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 6-for-12 from three-point distance tonight for the Warriors.

Tyrese Haliburton's three-point stat was quite impressive during the same stretching. He missed just one of his four attempts from long range.

