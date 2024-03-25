Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 24, 2024

The Indiana Pacers traveled to Hollywood for a showdown with the LA Lakers on Sunday. Both teams are win-needy as the regular season winds down. A win by the Pacers will help them keep the sixth spot in the East while the Lakers are trying to move out of the play-in tournament.

Balanced scoring from the visitors led by Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner pushed them to a 36-30 first-quarter advantage. Anthony Davis had 15 while Spencer Dinwiddie had 10 points in the first 12 minutes of the game.

LeBron James came alive in the second frame for the hosts. After a three-point first-quarter output, he dropped 10 in the said period for the Lakers. Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish also made their presence felt on both sides of the ball.

Tyrese Haliburton continued to struggle putting up points but Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam helped carry the scoring load. Doug McDermott, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell came off the bench to support Rick Carlisle's stars. Indiana trailed 72-68 at the halftime break.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves joined forces in the third frame to push the LA Lakers to a 19-point lead. AD and "AR" scored 11 points apiece while James added eight to leave the visitors behind. LA had a commanding 116-99 advantage after three quarters of play.

Pascal Siakam sizzled with 17 third-quarter points but received little help from his teammates. Haliburton continued to be lethargic with his scoring, adding just two points to his four-point total in the first half.

Siakam carried his scoring onslaught into the final quarter to keep the Indiana Pacers in the game. He had 12 more in the last 12 minutes but again sorely got the backup he needed.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves maintained their output to again carry the LA Lakers. Indy made it a free-throw shooting contest in the last 38 seconds to try and overhaul a six-point lead. The home team barely managed to stay above water as the Pacers hit three consecutive deep triples to counter the free throws.

The Pacers' ploy nearly worked but the Lakers made just enough free throws to walk away with a 150-145 victory.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Indiana Pacers game stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 36 12 2 0 0 1 16-29 0-2 4-8 -10 Aaron Nesmith 13 3 4 0 2 1 4-8 3-5 2-2 -5 Myles Turner 20 5 3 0 2 1 7-12 4-6 2-4 -9 Andrew Nembhard 15 3 5 1 0 0 7-9 1-2 0-0 -10 Tyrese Haliburton 12 6 10 2 0 1 5-13 2-6 0-0 -12 Obi Toppin 11 3 1 0 0 1 4-6 3-5 0-0 +5 Jalen Smith 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Doug McDermott 14 0 3 1 0 2 5-8 4-7 0-0 +10 Isaiah Jackson 5 4 1 1 0 1 2-4 0-0 1-1 +7 T.J. McConnell 17 3 7 1 0 2 8-15 1-1 0-1 +7 Ben Shepphard 2 0 3 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 +1 James Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker - - - - - - - - - - Kendall Brown - - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers game stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 36 16 3 2 1 2 15-21 1-2 5-5 +9 Rui Hachimura 9 5 1 0 1 0 4-8 1-4 0-0 +6 LeBron James 26 5 10 0 1 3 8-19 2-4 8-8 +10 Spencer Dinwiddie 26 2 5 0 2 3 8-11 2-3 8-9 -1 Austin Reaves 25 5 8 0 1 2 6-13 2-5 11-12 +2 Taurean Prince 14 2 0 0 1 0 6-8 2-3 0-1 -3 Cam Reddish 7 0 0 2 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-1 +1 Jaxson Hayes 4 4 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 2-2 -6 Max Christie 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 Harry Giles III DNP - - - - - - - - - Max Lewis DNP - - - - - - - - - Skylar Mays DNP - - - - - - - -

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, LeBron James and Austin Reaves 3-pointers tonight

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam combined to put up a ghastly 0-for-3 clip from deep in the first half. The Indiana Pacers will need them to do a bit more from that end in the next 24 minutes.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves were just a tad better for the LA Lakers. They tallied 1-for-4 from long-range distance during the same stretch.

Siakam's torrid shooting starting the second half didn't include threes. He finished the night missing both attempts from deep. Haliburton wasn't much better, either, making just two out of 6 three-point tries.

"King James" and Reaves weren't overly aggressive from behind the arc as well, finishing 4-for-9 in 3-pointers tonight.