Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box score for April 25 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3

The Indiana Pacers looked to continue their dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks with another showdown on Friday. After comfortably winning the first two games, the Pacers could grab a stranglehold of the series with another victory. Indiana’s depth, chemistry and execution would be tested in Milwaukee.

As they have done throughout the series, the Pacers again leaned on their balanced attack in Game 3. The starters had a solid first quarter, while Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to give the team a lift with seven points.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo remained nearly unguardable. He scattered 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in just eight minutes. Milwaukee ended the first quarter tied with Indiana 26-26.

The Bucks and the Pacers were tied at 38-38 with 5:03 to go in the second quarter before Tyrese Haliburton led a 10-0 blast. The surge allowed the visiting team to lead by halftime 57-47.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 12 3 1 Aaron Nesmith 15 6 1 Myles Turner 4 3 2 Andrew Nembhard 2 1 0 Tyrese Haliburton 8 5 8 Obi Toppin 3 0 1 Thomas Bryant 0 0 1 T.J. McConnell 0 3 4 Bennedict Mathurin 9 2 0 Ben Sheppard 3 0 0 James Johnson - - - - - - - - -- - Jarace Walker - - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy - - - - - - - - - - Tony Bradley - - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 8 2 Kyle Kuzma 5 0 0 Brook Lopez 0 1 0 Damian Lillard 2 1 4 Gary Trent Jr. 13 3 0 Taurean Prince 0 1 0 Bobby Portis 4 3 0 Jericho Sims 3 6 0 Kevin Porter Jr. 1 2 3 AJ Green 3 2 0 Pat Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. -- - - - - - - - - - Ryan Rollins - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

