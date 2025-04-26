Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box score for April 25 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:17 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Game 3 on Apr. 25.

The Indiana Pacers looked to continue their dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks with another showdown on Friday. After comfortably winning the first two games, the Pacers could grab a stranglehold of the series with another victory. Indiana’s depth, chemistry and execution would be tested in Milwaukee.

Ad

As they have done throughout the series, the Pacers again leaned on their balanced attack in Game 3. The starters had a solid first quarter, while Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to give the team a lift with seven points.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo remained nearly unguardable. He scattered 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in just eight minutes. Milwaukee ended the first quarter tied with Indiana 26-26.

The Bucks and the Pacers were tied at 38-38 with 5:03 to go in the second quarter before Tyrese Haliburton led a 10-0 blast. The surge allowed the visiting team to lead by halftime 57-47.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam1231
Aaron Nesmith1561
Myles Turner432
Andrew Nembhard210
Tyrese Haliburton858
Obi Toppin301
Thomas Bryant001
T.J. McConnell034
Bennedict Mathurin920
Ben Sheppard300
James Johnson-----------
Jarace Walker- - --------
Johnny Furphy- - --------
Tony Bradley- - --------
Ad

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo1782
Kyle Kuzma500
Brook Lopez010
Damian Lillard214
Gary Trent Jr.1330
Taurean Prince010
Bobby Portis430
Jericho Sims360
Kevin Porter Jr.123
AJ Green320
Pat Connaughton- - --------
Andre Jackson Jr.--- --------
Ryan Rollins- - --------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications