The Indiana Pacers sprinted out of the gates to lead 33-25 after the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks to kick off the first NBA playoff matchup of the 2025 season.

Indiana relied on scoring from several avenues with Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin all reaching double digits before halftime.

The Bucks on the other hand mostly leaned on MVP hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo to handle to scoring in the first two periods. The Greek Freak lived at the line, racking up 8 free throw attempts before the first period was over.

The Bucks struggled to hang with the Pacers when their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo sat at the start of the second quarter.

Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton started 0-4 from the field, going scoreless in the first but started scoring freely with a layup and a pull up jumper from mid range.

The Pacers defense stifled the Bucks who committed several turnovers and found themselves down 24 points at the half.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 12 3 0 0 0 0







Aaron Nesmith 7 0 0 1 0 0 Myles Turner 7 2 2 0 1 Andrew Nembhard 15 3 2 2 0 1 Tyrese Haliburton 6 4 7 Obi Toppin 0 1 1 Jarace Walker 3 5 0







