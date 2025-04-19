  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 1, 2025 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 1, 2025 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Apr 19, 2025 18:23 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

The Indiana Pacers sprinted out of the gates to lead 33-25 after the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks to kick off the first NBA playoff matchup of the 2025 season.

Ad

Indiana relied on scoring from several avenues with Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin all reaching double digits before halftime.

The Bucks on the other hand mostly leaned on MVP hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo to handle to scoring in the first two periods. The Greek Freak lived at the line, racking up 8 free throw attempts before the first period was over.

The Bucks struggled to hang with the Pacers when their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo sat at the start of the second quarter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton started 0-4 from the field, going scoreless in the first but started scoring freely with a layup and a pull up jumper from mid range.

The Pacers defense stifled the Bucks who committed several turnovers and found themselves down 24 points at the half.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam1230000



Aaron Nesmith700100
Myles Turner72201
Andrew Nembhard1532201
Tyrese Haliburton647
Obi Toppin011
Jarace Walker350



About the author
Amlan Sanyal

Amlan Sanyal

Twitter icon

Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.

Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.

Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.

When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications