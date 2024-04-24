Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

  • home icon
The Indiana Pacers, embarrassed two nights ago in a 109-94 Game 1 loss, vowed to be better in the rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks. The visiting Pacers, who missed the past three postseasons, played jittery and hesitant in the first half and paid for it. They looked to flip the script for the Game 2 showdown with the Bucks.

True to their word, the Pacers jumped to an early lead behind Pascal Siakam. Lillard, though, continued his blistering opening minutes by dropping 15 points after exploding for 19 in the series opener. Still, Indiana took a 30-26 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Indiana Pacers continued to benefit from Siakam's big-game playoff experience with another superb start. He had 21 points to stay just a little in the shadows of Damian Lillard's 26.

After hardly hitting anything from deep in the first half of Game 1, the Pacers finished 10-for-21 during the same stretch in Game 2. It was the difference-maker that towed them to a 60-55 lead as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The Indiana Pacers' hot shooting from deep in the first half cooled off a bit but it was their pace that staggered the Milwaukee Bucks. Damian Lillard and Co. looked a step too slow against the visitors' revving engine. The Pacers carried a 92-83 lead with a full quarter left to play.

The momentum that the Pacers built with their pace in the third quarter became an avalanche in the fourth quarter. Once their shots from outside went in, the Bucks were just overwhelmed. Milwaukee players sagged their shoulders almost every time the Pacers stopped them and raced to the other end to score.

Pascal Siakam was a problem the Bucks had no answer for in the second half. Myles Turner's defense and timely hits from deep piled on the hosts' misery. The beatdown mercifully ended as the Pacers walked away with a 125-108 win to tie the series 1-1.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam3711600016-233-42-3+6
Aaron Nesmith11570114-103-80-0+10
Myles Turner22760309-153-61-1+19
Andrew Nembhard20430008-111-33-5+12
Tyrese Haliburton124121124-103-71-2+17
Obi Toppin9801004-111-50-1+3
Jarace Walker0101110-00-00-0+1
T.J. McConnell6240012-62-20-0+5
Kendall Brown0000000-00--00-0+1
Ben Sheppard8301003-42-30-0+11
James JohnsonDNP---------
Jalen SmithDNP- --------
Doug McDermottDNP- --------
Isaiah JacksonDNP- --------

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bobby Portis141121006-160-22-3-5
Khris Middleton15560016-141-32-2-10
Brook Lopez22130208-136-70-0-8
Patrick Beverley5431211-50-23-3-27
Damian Lillard344510110-216-138-9-24
Jae Crowder2200000-30-22-2-21
MarJon Beauchamp0000010-10-00-0+2
Chris Livingston0000000-00-00-0+2
Pat Connaughton5720002-30-11-1-2
Malik Beasley4200022-40-10-0-4
A.J. Green5310012-40-11-1+7
Andre Jackson Jr.2121001-20-00-0+5
Danilo GallinariDNP- --------
Thanasis AntetokounmpoDNP- --------

Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's 3-pointers tonight

Siakam's impressive start was laced with 3-for-4 shooting from deep in the first half while Haliburton made 2-for-5 from the same range.

Lillard continued to shoot like the basket was twice the usual size after hitting 6-for-11 from behind the arc. Middleton took just one attempt and misfired it.

"Spicy P" didn't attempt another triple for the rest of the game while Haliburton finished 3-for-7 in 3-pointers for the night.

Meanwhile, Lillard's onslaught from deep in the second half stopped cold as he missed both of his attempts. Like "Dame Time," Middleton also misfired two second-half rainbows.

