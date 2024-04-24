Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Indiana Pacers, embarrassed two nights ago in a 109-94 Game 1 loss, vowed to be better in the rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks. The visiting Pacers, who missed the past three postseasons, played jittery and hesitant in the first half and paid for it. They looked to flip the script for the Game 2 showdown with the Bucks.

True to their word, the Pacers jumped to an early lead behind Pascal Siakam. Lillard, though, continued his blistering opening minutes by dropping 15 points after exploding for 19 in the series opener. Still, Indiana took a 30-26 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Indiana Pacers continued to benefit from Siakam's big-game playoff experience with another superb start. He had 21 points to stay just a little in the shadows of Damian Lillard's 26.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After hardly hitting anything from deep in the first half of Game 1, the Pacers finished 10-for-21 during the same stretch in Game 2. It was the difference-maker that towed them to a 60-55 lead as both teams exited for the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Pacers' hot shooting from deep in the first half cooled off a bit but it was their pace that staggered the Milwaukee Bucks. Damian Lillard and Co. looked a step too slow against the visitors' revving engine. The Pacers carried a 92-83 lead with a full quarter left to play.

The momentum that the Pacers built with their pace in the third quarter became an avalanche in the fourth quarter. Once their shots from outside went in, the Bucks were just overwhelmed. Milwaukee players sagged their shoulders almost every time the Pacers stopped them and raced to the other end to score.

Pascal Siakam was a problem the Bucks had no answer for in the second half. Myles Turner's defense and timely hits from deep piled on the hosts' misery. The beatdown mercifully ended as the Pacers walked away with a 125-108 win to tie the series 1-1.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box scores

Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 37 11 6 0 0 0 16-23 3-4 2-3 +6 Aaron Nesmith 11 5 7 0 1 1 4-10 3-8 0-0 +10 Myles Turner 22 7 6 0 3 0 9-15 3-6 1-1 +19 Andrew Nembhard 20 4 3 0 0 0 8-11 1-3 3-5 +12 Tyrese Haliburton 12 4 12 1 1 2 4-10 3-7 1-2 +17 Obi Toppin 9 8 0 1 0 0 4-11 1-5 0-1 +3 Jarace Walker 0 1 0 1 1 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 T.J. McConnell 6 2 4 0 0 1 2-6 2-2 0-0 +5 Kendall Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0--0 0-0 +1 Ben Sheppard 8 3 0 1 0 0 3-4 2-3 0-0 +11 James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Smith DNP - - - - - - - - - Doug McDermott DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bobby Portis 14 11 2 1 0 0 6-16 0-2 2-3 -5 Khris Middleton 15 5 6 0 0 1 6-14 1-3 2-2 -10 Brook Lopez 22 1 3 0 2 0 8-13 6-7 0-0 -8 Patrick Beverley 5 4 3 1 2 1 1-5 0-2 3-3 -27 Damian Lillard 34 4 5 1 0 1 10-21 6-13 8-9 -24 Jae Crowder 2 2 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 2-2 -21 MarJon Beauchamp 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Chris Livingston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Pat Connaughton 5 7 2 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 1-1 -2 Malik Beasley 4 2 0 0 0 2 2-4 0-1 0-0 -4 A.J. Green 5 3 1 0 0 1 2-4 0-1 1-1 +7 Andre Jackson Jr. 2 1 2 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 +5 Danilo Gallinari DNP - - - - - - - - - Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP - - - - - - - - -

Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's 3-pointers tonight

Siakam's impressive start was laced with 3-for-4 shooting from deep in the first half while Haliburton made 2-for-5 from the same range.

Lillard continued to shoot like the basket was twice the usual size after hitting 6-for-11 from behind the arc. Middleton took just one attempt and misfired it.

"Spicy P" didn't attempt another triple for the rest of the game while Haliburton finished 3-for-7 in 3-pointers for the night.

Meanwhile, Lillard's onslaught from deep in the second half stopped cold as he missed both of his attempts. Like "Dame Time," Middleton also misfired two second-half rainbows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback