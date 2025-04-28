Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (April 27) | Game 4, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 28, 2025 02:52 GMT
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (April 27) | Game 4, 2025 NBA Playoffs - Source: Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks will once again host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday for Game 4 of their first-round matchup, aiming to tie the series at two games apiece.

Below is the box score for the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks box score

Indiana Pacers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Aaron Nesmith14:0311104666.71333.32210001000213
Pascal Siakam17:554211616.7020.0221000200112
Myles Turner15:5114315771.4000.04580.003020212
Andrew Nembhard14:528213475.02366.7000.002000014
Tyrese Haliburton17:2310574757.12366.7000.005102014
Jarace Walker11:233411250.01250.0000.00400103
Obi Toppin07:076012366.72366.7000.00000001
T.J. McConnell09:087233650.01250.0000.0110001-3
Ben Sheppard08:25010020.0020.0000.0100000-4
Thomas Bryant03:53011010.0010.0000.01010113
TOTALS632816234452.392142.98988.93182257-
Milwaukee Bucks player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Kyle Kuzma10:133001333.3010.01250.0000001-10
Giannis Antetokounmpo18:2287331030.0000.022100070010-12
Brook Lopez09:516002540.02450.0000.0001101-4
Gary Trent Jr.16:053001250.01250.0000.0000001-9
Damian Lillard06:03022020.0000.0000.0110000-3
Kevin Porter Jr.17:57154561154.53560.0000.0131021-8
Bobby Portis13:366303560.0010.0000.0030010-5
AJ Green14:209023560.03560.0000.0000002-3
Jericho Sims05:38210000.0000.0221001000011
Taurean Prince07:55011020.0020.0000.0010001-2
TOTALS522113194542.292045.05683.33152148-
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game recap

The opening quarter saw both teams trading baskets, with Aaron Nesmith knocking down a jumper to give the Pacers a 15-12 advantage midway through the period. However, just a few possessions later, the Bucks were dealt a major scare as Damian Lillard went down with a non-contact injury.

Chris Haynes has since reported that the Bucks fear Lillard may have suffered a left Achilles tear. Before his early exit, Lillard was held scoreless, tallying just two rebounds and two assists in six minutes.

Following Lillard’s departure, the Pacers widened their lead to 30-18. The Bucks managed to close the gap slightly with a pair of late threes, trimming it to 30-24 by the end of the first quarter.

The Pacers kept their momentum going into the second frame, with Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, and Tyrese Haliburton orchestrating the offense. Indiana outscored Milwaukee by five in the period, heading into halftime with a 63-52 cushion.

At the break, Turner led the Pacers with 14 points, Nesmith chipped in 11, while Haliburton had a near triple-double pace with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers at halftime with 15 points

