Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (April 27) | Game 4, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will once again host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday for Game 4 of their first-round matchup, aiming to tie the series at two games apiece.

Below is the box score for the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks box score

Indiana Pacers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Aaron Nesmith 14:03 11 1 0 4 6 66.7 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 0 2 13 Pascal Siakam 17:55 4 2 1 1 6 16.7 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 Myles Turner 15:51 14 3 1 5 7 71.4 0 0 0.0 4 5 80.0 0 3 0 2 0 2 12 Andrew Nembhard 14:52 8 2 1 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 14 Tyrese Haliburton 17:23 10 5 7 4 7 57.1 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 5 1 0 2 0 14 Jarace Walker 11:23 3 4 1 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 1 0 3 Obi Toppin 07:07 6 0 1 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 T.J. McConnell 09:08 7 2 3 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -3 Ben Sheppard 08:25 0 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 Thomas Bryant 03:53 0 1 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 1 1 3 TOTALS 63 28 16 23 44 52.3 9 21 42.9 8 9 88.9 3 18 2 2 5 7 -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Kyle Kuzma 10:13 3 0 0 1 3 33.3 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -10 Giannis Antetokounmpo 18:22 8 7 3 3 10 30.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 7 0 0 1 0 -12 Brook Lopez 09:51 6 0 0 2 5 40.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 1 0 1 -4 Gary Trent Jr. 16:05 3 0 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -9 Damian Lillard 06:03 0 2 2 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 0 -3 Kevin Porter Jr. 17:57 15 4 5 6 11 54.5 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 1 0 2 1 -8 Bobby Portis 13:36 6 3 0 3 5 60.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 1 0 -5 AJ Green 14:20 9 0 2 3 5 60.0 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -3 Jericho Sims 05:38 2 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 Taurean Prince 07:55 0 1 1 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -2 TOTALS 52 21 13 19 45 42.2 9 20 45.0 5 6 83.3 3 15 2 1 4 8 -

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game recap

The opening quarter saw both teams trading baskets, with Aaron Nesmith knocking down a jumper to give the Pacers a 15-12 advantage midway through the period. However, just a few possessions later, the Bucks were dealt a major scare as Damian Lillard went down with a non-contact injury.

Chris Haynes has since reported that the Bucks fear Lillard may have suffered a left Achilles tear. Before his early exit, Lillard was held scoreless, tallying just two rebounds and two assists in six minutes.

Following Lillard’s departure, the Pacers widened their lead to 30-18. The Bucks managed to close the gap slightly with a pair of late threes, trimming it to 30-24 by the end of the first quarter.

The Pacers kept their momentum going into the second frame, with Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, and Tyrese Haliburton orchestrating the offense. Indiana outscored Milwaukee by five in the period, heading into halftime with a 63-52 cushion.

At the break, Turner led the Pacers with 14 points, Nesmith chipped in 11, while Haliburton had a near triple-double pace with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers at halftime with 15 points

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More