Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (March 15) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams fighting to solidify their playoff standing went head-to-head on Saturday, as the Indiana Pacers visited the Milwaukee Bucks in what could be a first-round postseason preview. Both teams entered the matchup with identical 37-28 records, sitting tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks secured a 126-119 victory, withstanding a late push from the Pacers, who outscored them 37-26 in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for Milwaukee with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Damian Lillard contributed 25 points, 10 boards and eight assists. Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince combined for 30 points.

For the Pacers, Aaron Nesmith stood out with 30 points, including six three-pointers. Pascal Siakam added 26 points and seven rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton put up 24 points and dished out 15 assists.

This was the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Bucks had already taken two of the first three matchups and clinched the season tiebreaker with this win.

Below is the box score for tonight’s Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks box score

Indiana Pacers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Aaron Nesmith 36:06 30 4 2 11 16 68.8 6 7 85.7 2 2 100 2 2 1 0 0 3 27 Pascal Siakam 39:00 26 7 2 12 22 54.5 2 7 28.6 0 1 0.0 4 3 0 2 4 3 -2 Myles Turner 29:46 14 4 2 4 13 30.8 2 10 20.0 4 4 100 2 2 1 0 1 1 4 Andrew Nembhard 31:34 7 3 2 3 7 42.9 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 1 2 3 27 Tyrese Haliburton 36:34 24 6 15 9 16 56.3 2 6 33.3 4 5 80.0 0 6 5 0 0 1 12 Bennedict Mathurin 11:54 6 1 0 2 3 66.7 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 0 -34 Obi Toppin 22:34 8 3 3 3 9 33.3 2 6 33.3 0 1 0.0 0 3 1 1 3 1 -2 T.J. McConnell 16:17 4 1 2 2 8 25.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 2 -34 Thomas Bryant 04:40 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -14 Ben Sheppard 11:35 0 2 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -19 TOTALS 119 42 29 46 96 47.9 17 43 39.5 10 13 76.9 10 22 9 4 11 15 -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Kyle Kuzma 31:43 8 7 0 4 11 36.4 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 6 3 0 1 2 -5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 34:33 34 10 7 14 19 73.7 0 0 0.0 6 6 100 1 9 1 3 6 6 2 Brook Lopez 32:56 10 2 1 4 5 80.0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 2 0 0 4 2 -5 Taurean Prince 34:53 14 4 1 4 6 66.7 2 4 50.0 4 4 100 2 2 5 1 1 1 -3 Damian Lillard 36:33 25 10 8 7 15 46.7 6 12 50.0 5 5 100 1 9 0 0 2 3 -10 Kevin Porter Jr. 18:59 16 6 4 3 7 42.9 1 4 25.0 9 9 100 1 5 0 0 0 0 13 Gary Trent Jr. 23:29 13 4 3 5 9 55.6 3 6 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 0 1 23 Jericho Sims 11:26 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 18 Andre Jackson Jr. 00:09 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 AJ Green 15:19 6 1 3 2 7 28.6 2 6 33.3 0 1 0.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 TOTALS 126 48 28 43 79 54.4 15 37 40.5 25 26 96.2 7 38 9 4 15 16 -

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game recap

The Milwaukee Bucks came out firing, determined to avenge their previous buzzer-beating loss to the Pacers. They exploded for 38 points in the first quarter, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge by dropping 12 points in the opening frame.

Indiana responded in the second quarter, making it a much more competitive game behind Pascal Siakam’s scoring and Tyrese Haliburton’s elite playmaking. Haliburton ended the half with a slick assist to Siakam for a 3-pointer, trimming the Bucks' lead to just five, 65-60.

However, Milwaukee took complete control in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana by 13 points to break the game wide open. Antetokounmpo dominated the period, pouring in 12 more points to eclipse the 30-point mark, helping the Bucks extend their lead to 100-82 heading into the fourth.

With Milwaukee leading 117-102 and just four minutes left, Tyrese Haliburton led a furious Pacers comeback. He scored four straight points and assisted on four consecutive possessions, fueling a 10-point run that trimmed the Bucks’ lead to 120-116.

Taurean Prince knocked down two free throws, and Andrew Nembhard buried a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to just three points. However, Prince and Kevin Porter Jr. sealed the game at the line, knocking down clutch free throws to secure the seven-point victory for Milwaukee.

