Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 25) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

The Indiana Pacers versus Milwaukee Bucks first-round series shifts to Wisconsin, with Game 3 set to be played at Fiserv Forum on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. have their backs against the wall, after finding themselves in a 2-0 series deficit. The Bucks are in desperate need of a win to stop the bleeding and give themselves a chance to pull off a comeback.

Game 1 wasn’t as competitive as many would’ve anticipated it to be. Rick Carlisle’s team took control of the lead early in the opening frame and were in the driving seat for the remainder of the contest. The hosts ultimately blew the Bucks 117-98.

There was optimism among Milwaukee fans before Game 2. Damian Lillard, who missed the past five weeks due to DVT in his calf, was upgraded as questionable and eventually announced as a part of the starting lineup. However, his presence didn’t result in a favorable outcome.

Antetokounmpo dominated the clash 34-point, 18-rebound and seven-assist near triple-double. Bobby Portis Jr. also contributed immensely, scoring 28 points while coming off the bench. However, the frontcourt duo did not receive much help from the others, particularly from the remaining members of the starting lineup (combined for 40 points).

On the other hand, the starting lineup for the Pacers delivered a near-perfect outing. Led by Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton’s 55-point collective contribution, Indiana secured a 123-115 win.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 25

Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are expected to start with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner in Game 3.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner T.J. McConnell Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant RayJ Dennis

Johnny Furphy James Johnson Tony Bradley Ben Sheppard

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Milwaukee Bucks’ projected starting lineup for Game 3 includes Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Bobby Portis Jr. Jericho Sims Ryan Rollins Andre Jackson Jr. Pat Connaughton Chris Livingston

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for April 25

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers are fairly fit ahead of Friday's matchup, having added merely one player to the injury report. Isaiah Jackson is officially ruled out due to a torn right Achilles tendon.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Tyler Smith is the only player to be featured on the Bucks’ injury report. The rookie forward is listed as “questionable” due to a sprain in his left ankle.

