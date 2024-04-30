Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (April 30) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 is one of three playoff games on the NBA slate on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. are one win away from pulling off a first-round upset.

After dropping the first game of this series, the Pacers have taken full control. They've won the last three games and have the No. 3 seed on the brink of elimination. Indiana is coming off a Game 4 win by double digits to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Milwaukee entered the year with championship aspirations, but things have gone completely off the rails. With two injured stars, the Bucks must battle shorthanded to try and keep their season alive.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report for Game 5

The Indiana Pacers have two names on their injury report heading into Tuesday's matchup. All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable, as he's dealing with back spasms. Former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin also remains out.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks' injury report features three of their top players. Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to play this postseason and remains doubtful for Game 5. Damian Lillard is also doubtful following news of him dealing with an Achilles injury.

Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are also on the injury report, but both are listed as probable.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Even though Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report, he should be expected to suit up in Game 5.

If he does, the Pacers will stick with the starting lineup they've used all postseason: a five-man unit of Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Here's a look at the Pacers' depth chart:

PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Shappard Kendall Brown SF Aaron Nesmith Dough McDermott PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Due to all the injuries, the Bucks are going to have a depleted starting lineup. Coacah Doc Rivers will likely roll out the group that started in Game 4.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Milwaukee opened with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. Here's a look at Milwaukee's depth chart as they face elimination:

PG Damian Lillard AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. SG Patrick Beverley Malik Beasley SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Where to watch Game 5?

Like all postseason games, Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 will air on national television. It will be the final game to tip off on Tuesday's slate.

For those looking to tune it, the matchup is going to be broadcast on TNT. It will be following up Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. Tip off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

