Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (April 23)

The Indiana Pacers will try to regain their mastery over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round series. Winners of 4-of-5 regular-season meetings, the Pacers were embarrassed in the first half by Damian Lillard’s blistering 35-point masterpiece. Indiana tried to crawl out of the hole in the second half but the hosts had an answer to every rally.

The Bucks survived the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo who is still trying to return from a left calf strain. But, they needed every bit of “Dame Time’s” explosion to draw first blood. “The Greek Freak” has been upgraded to doubtful but Milwaukee will likely be in a tougher battle if he continues to be unavailable.

The moneyline for the Indiana Pacers is -105 while it’s -115 for the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana gets a minuscule +1.0 advantage, due to Antetokounmpo’s uncertainty, while Milwaukee is favored by just -1.0. These aren’t the only lines, though, that fans can put their money on. There are also player props that can spice up the game for many.

Top 10 Player Props for Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 2

No. 10 - Patrick Beverley to go Over 9.5 for Rebs+Ast (-122)

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers will again ask Patrick Beverley to do a little of everything on the floor. He will be the playmaker in sets where Damian Lillard will play the No. 2 spot, allowing Beverley opportunities to dole out assists. Beverley will also be asked to crash the boards which puts him in an excellent position to go over 9.5.

No. 9 - Pascal Siakam to go Under 37.5 for Pts+Reb+Ast (-118)

Pascal Siakam, a veteran playoff campaigner with the Toronto Raptors before, looked like he was the only one ready among Indiana Pacers players in Game 1. “Spicy P” couldn’t seem to miss, something that could likely change in Game 2. It will be tough for him to go over 37.5 for points, rebounds and assists, particularly if Tyrese Haliburton shakes off his slump.

No. 8 - Andrew Nembhard to go Over 13.5 for Pts+Reb+Ast (-115)

Andrew Nembhard, like most of his Indiana Pacers teammates, looked hesitant in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. If he can find his bearings right from the jump, he could fly past 13.5 for points, rebounds and assists. Nembhard is a reliable shooter with good instincts as a playmaker, making him likely to go over the said line.

No. 7 - Myles Turner to go Over 2.5 for steals and blocks (+110)

Myles Turner, the Pacers man in the middle, will have more than his fair share of opportunities to reject shots. Despite his size, he is also quite adept at stealing balls as shown in Game 1. He is likely getting more than 2.5 for steals and blocks versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

No. 6 - Bobby Portis Jr. to go Under 29.5 for points and rebounds (-105)

Bobby Portis Jr. will again start for the Milwaukee Bucks if Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t cleared soon enough to play. The bruising center/forward can have some big games but he is also quite inconsistent. He might not get past his line, particularly if Indiana makes some adjustments to how they attack him on defense.

No. 5 - Khris Middleton to go Over 26.5 for Pts+Ast (-105)

Khris Middleton will carry a heavier burden if Antetokounmpo is shelved again in Game 2. He and Patrick Beverley will run the Milwaukee Bucks offense to let Damian Lillard find his spots. Doc Rivers will also give “Khash Money” the green light to jack up shots to back up “Dame Time.” Middleton has a big chance to top the said line versus the Indiana Pacers.

No. 4 - Tyrese Haliburton to go Over 29.5 for Pt+Ast (-110)

Tyrese Haliburton probably had his worst game this season against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Indiana Pacers’ embarrassing first half was on him as he lacked his usual aggressiveness, which was likely due to playoff jitters. He should get back to normal and play his brand of basketball, making it likely for him to go over 29.5 for points and assists combined.

No. 3 - Patrick Beverley to go Over 4.5 assists (-103)

Patrick Beverley topping over four assists is contingent on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability. If “The Greek Freak” plays cheerleader again, Damian Lillard will have to give the reins of the offense to “Pat Bev,” allowing the feisty guard to likely go over the said line. He had six dimes when asked to play that role in Game 1.

No. 2 - Damian Lillard to go Under 6.5 assists (-120)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status will play a big role in Damian Lillard’s assists prop. If the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP is uncleared to play, “Dame Time” will have to be more aggressive in looking for his shots. Patrick Beverley will orchestrate the offense more so Lillard will have more opportunities to light up the Indiana Pacers. Lillard isn’t likely going over 6 assists since he will be asked to carry the scoring burden.

No. 1 - Tyrese Haliburton to go Over 10.5 assists (-102)

Before dishing out eight assists in Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 12.5 dimes in the Indiana Pacers’ final two regular-season games. Indiana’s offense was stagnant in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks but steadily improved as the game wore on. Haliburton and his teammates will likely open Game 2 much better, giving him a good chance of piling up over 10 assists.

