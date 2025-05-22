Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 21 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 1

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 22, 2025 00:37 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ad

The fourth-seeded Pacers are in the conference finals for the second straight year. In the second round, they eliminated the East No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

On the other hand, the Knicks are in the East finals for the first time in 25 years. They beat the defending champion Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals in six games.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be on Friday. The series will shift to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith5000002-21-10-03
Pascal Siakam4020001-10-02-20
Myles Turner11100005-51-10-05
Tyrese Haliburton4250002-30-10-02
Andrew Nembhard3020011-21-20-07
Bennedict Mathurin0000000-00-00-0-6
Obi Toppin2200001-30-10-0-5
Thomas Bryant2000001-20-10-0-7
T.J. McConnell3110011-10-01-2-9
Ben SheppardDNP---------
Jarace WalkerDNP---------
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
Ad

New York Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
OG Anunoby0000000-00-00-0-3
Josh Hart6141002-21-11-22
Karl-Anthony Towns8120003-42-20-0-4
Mikal Bridges8100014-60-00-01
Jalen Brunson9120004-80-21-22
Mitchell Robinson2311101-10-00-26
Miles McBride3110001-21-10-06
Cameron PayneDNP---------
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Precious AchiuwaDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Landry ShametDNP---------
Ariel HukportiDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
P.J. TuckerDNP---------
Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 36-34 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges added eight points apiece. Myles Turner scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting for the Pacers.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications