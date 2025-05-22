Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 21 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 1

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fourth-seeded Pacers are in the conference finals for the second straight year. In the second round, they eliminated the East No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

On the other hand, the Knicks are in the East finals for the first time in 25 years. They beat the defending champion Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals in six games.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be on Friday. The series will shift to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 3 Pascal Siakam 4 0 2 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 0 Myles Turner 11 1 0 0 0 0 5-5 1-1 0-0 5 Tyrese Haliburton 4 2 5 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 2 Andrew Nembhard 3 0 2 0 0 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 7 Bennedict Mathurin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Obi Toppin 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -5 Thomas Bryant 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -7 T.J. McConnell 3 1 1 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 -9 Ben Sheppard DNP - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker DNP - - - - - - - - - Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Josh Hart 6 1 4 1 0 0 2-2 1-1 1-2 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 8 1 2 0 0 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 -4 Mikal Bridges 8 1 0 0 0 1 4-6 0-0 0-0 1 Jalen Brunson 9 1 2 0 0 0 4-8 0-2 1-2 2 Mitchell Robinson 2 3 1 1 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-2 6 Miles McBride 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 6 Cameron Payne DNP - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Landry Shamet DNP - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 36-34 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges added eight points apiece. Myles Turner scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting for the Pacers.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

