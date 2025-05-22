Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 21 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 1

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score
Indiana Pacers
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Aaron Nesmith
5
0
0
0
0
0
2-2
1-1
0-0
3
Pascal Siakam
4
0
2
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
2-2
0
Myles Turner
11
1
0
0
0
0
5-5
1-1
0-0
5
Tyrese Haliburton
4
2
5
0
0
0
2-3
0-1
0-0
2
Andrew Nembhard
3
0
2
0
0
1
1-2
1-2
0-0
7
Bennedict Mathurin
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-6
Obi Toppin
2
2
0
0
0
0
1-3
0-1
0-0
-5
Thomas Bryant
2
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-7
T.J. McConnell
3
1
1
0
0
1
1-1
0-0
1-2
-9
Ben Sheppard
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jarace Walker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tony Bradley
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnny Furphy
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
James Johnson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
New York Knicks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
OG Anunoby
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Josh Hart
6
1
4
1
0
0
2-2
1-1
1-2
2
Karl-Anthony Towns
8
1
2
0
0
0
3-4
2-2
0-0
-4
Mikal Bridges
8
1
0
0
0
1
4-6
0-0
0-0
1
Jalen Brunson
9
1
2
0
0
0
4-8
0-2
1-2
2
Mitchell Robinson
2
3
1
1
1
0
1-1
0-0
0-2
6
Miles McBride
3
1
1
0
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
6
Cameron Payne
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Landry Shamet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Delon Wright
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 36-34 lead over the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges added eight points apiece. Myles Turner scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting for the Pacers.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.