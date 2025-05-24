Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 2

The Indiana Pacers renewed their rivalry with the New York Knicks on Friday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana rallied late in the fourth quarter in the series opener two nights ago to force overtime before eking out a 138-135 win. The Pacers looked to pull off another stunner at Madison Square Garden in the rematch.

Pascal Siakam started like a house on fire, dropping 16 first-quarter points to keep the visiting team within striking distance of the hosts. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby combined for 18 points during the same stretch to give New York a 26-24 advantage.

Karl Anthony-Towns responded with a fiery 12-point spurt in the first six minutes of the second quarter. Towns' floater extended the Knicks' lead to 40-33 before Indiana closed the gap behind Siakam, who had 23 first-half points.

New York led 52-49 at halftime, thanks to Brunson, who dropped 17 in two quarters of play.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 23 3 1 Aaron Nesmith 5 4 0 Myles Turner 2 0 0 Andrew Nembhard 8 1 2 Tyrese Haliburton 2 3 5 Obi Toppin 2 0 2 Thomas Bryant 0 0 0 Tony Bradley 0 2 0 T.J. McConnell 4 1 0 Bennedict Mathurin 0 0 1 Ben Sheppard 3 1 0 James Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker - - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson - - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 3 1 1 OG Anunoby 9 2 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 12 4 0 Jalen Brunson 17 2 3 Josh Hart 2 3 0 Mitchell Robinson 4 8 0 Cameron Payne 0 0 1 Miles McBride 5 1 2 P.J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa - - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti - - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright - - - - - - - - - - Landry Shamet - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek -- - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

