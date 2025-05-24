Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 2

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 24, 2025 01:16 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 2. [photo: Imagn]

The Indiana Pacers renewed their rivalry with the New York Knicks on Friday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana rallied late in the fourth quarter in the series opener two nights ago to force overtime before eking out a 138-135 win. The Pacers looked to pull off another stunner at Madison Square Garden in the rematch.

Pascal Siakam started like a house on fire, dropping 16 first-quarter points to keep the visiting team within striking distance of the hosts. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby combined for 18 points during the same stretch to give New York a 26-24 advantage.

Karl Anthony-Towns responded with a fiery 12-point spurt in the first six minutes of the second quarter. Towns' floater extended the Knicks' lead to 40-33 before Indiana closed the gap behind Siakam, who had 23 first-half points.

New York led 52-49 at halftime, thanks to Brunson, who dropped 17 in two quarters of play.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam2331
Aaron Nesmith540
Myles Turner200
Andrew Nembhard812
Tyrese Haliburton235
Obi Toppin202
Thomas Bryant000
Tony Bradley020
T.J. McConnell410
Bennedict Mathurin001
Ben Sheppard310
James Johnson----------
Jarace Walker- - --------
Johnny Furphy- - --------
Isaiah Jackson- - --------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges311
OG Anunoby920
Karl-Anthony Towns1240
Jalen Brunson1723
Josh Hart230
Mitchell Robinson480
Cameron Payne001
Miles McBride512
P.J. Tucker----------
Precious Achiuwa----------
Ariel Hukporti----------
Delon Wright----------
Landry Shamet- - --------
Tyler Kolek--- --------
Pacome Dadiet- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
