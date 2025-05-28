Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 4

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 28, 2025 01:15 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 4.

The Indiana Pacers got another crack at the New York Knicks at home on Tuesday. After losing Game 3 106-100 two nights ago, the hosts looked to gain a 3-1 lead with a win. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. vowed to play "Pacers basketball" in the pivotal showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The first quarter became a duel between Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. Brunson kept the Knicks in the game while Haliburton tried to push his team to a big lead early. Indiana erupted for 43 points in the first 12 minutes, but New York stayed within striking distance with 35.

The Knicks opened the second quarter with a 16-8 run behind OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns to tie the game at 51-51. A defensive struggle ensued once the visiting team evened the score. New York briefly took the lead before Indiana ended the first half with a 69-64 advantage.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges621
OG Anunoby1321
Karl-Anthony Towns1440
Mitchell Robinson210
Jalen Brunson1614
Precious Achiuwa010
Miles McBride320
Josh Hart771
Delon Wright301
Landry Shamet001
P.J. Tucker----------
Ariel Hukporti----------
Cameron Payne- - --------
Tyler Kolek- - --------
Pacome Dadiet- - --------
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam1211
Aaron Nesmith1221
Myles Turner501
Andrew Nembhard311
Tyrese Haliburton20910
Obi Toppin221
Tony Bradley200
T.J. McConnell202
Bennedict Mathurin810
Ben Sheppard200
James Johnson----------
Jarace Walker----------
Johnny Furphy- - --------
Isaiah Jackson- - --------
Thomas Bryant- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

