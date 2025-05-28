Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 4

The Indiana Pacers got another crack at the New York Knicks at home on Tuesday. After losing Game 3 106-100 two nights ago, the hosts looked to gain a 3-1 lead with a win. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. vowed to play "Pacers basketball" in the pivotal showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The first quarter became a duel between Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. Brunson kept the Knicks in the game while Haliburton tried to push his team to a big lead early. Indiana erupted for 43 points in the first 12 minutes, but New York stayed within striking distance with 35.

The Knicks opened the second quarter with a 16-8 run behind OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns to tie the game at 51-51. A defensive struggle ensued once the visiting team evened the score. New York briefly took the lead before Indiana ended the first half with a 69-64 advantage.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 6 2 1 OG Anunoby 13 2 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 14 4 0 Mitchell Robinson 2 1 0 Jalen Brunson 16 1 4 Precious Achiuwa 0 1 0 Miles McBride 3 2 0 Josh Hart 7 7 1 Delon Wright 3 0 1 Landry Shamet 0 0 1 P.J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti - - - - - - - - - - Cameron Payne - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek - - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 12 1 1 Aaron Nesmith 12 2 1 Myles Turner 5 0 1 Andrew Nembhard 3 1 1 Tyrese Haliburton 20 9 10 Obi Toppin 2 2 1 Tony Bradley 2 0 0 T.J. McConnell 2 0 2 Bennedict Mathurin 8 1 0 Ben Sheppard 2 0 0 James Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker - - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson - - - - - - - - - - Thomas Bryant - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

