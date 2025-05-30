Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box score for May 29 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 5

The Indiana Pacers looked to send the New York Knicks on vacation when they faced them again in Game 5 on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. reached the brink of an NBA Finals appearance after winning two nights ago, 130-121, in Indianapolis. A victory by the Pacers would send them to their first championship round for the first time since 2000.

Jalen Brunson scored 14 points in 11 minutes to drag the Knicks to a 27-23 lead after one quarter. The All-Star point guard's sizzling start got the Madison Square crowd going but the Pacers' balanced attack kept them in the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns took over in the second quarter after the Pacers clamped down on Brunson. KAT had 13 points and one assist to carry the Knicks to a 56-45 lead. Towns' early flurry, nine points in the first six minutes of the period, gave the home team a little breathing room.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 9 4 2 Aaron Nesmith 0 0 0 Myles Turner 5 1 0 Andrew Nembhard 4 2 1 Tyrese Haliburton 4 1 3 Obi Toppin 6 1 0 Jarace Walker 3 0 0 Tony Bradley 0 2 0 T.J. McConnell 5 3 4 Bennedict Mathurin 6 3 0 Ben Sheppard 3 1 1 James Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson - - - - - - - - - - Thomas Bryant - - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 4 1 2 OG Anunoby 6 2 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 17 10 1 Mitchell Robinson 4 3 0 Jalen Brunson 14 3 3 Miles McBride 3 0 0 Josh Hart 5 4 2 Delon Wright 0 1 2 Landry Shamet 3 1 0 P.J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa - - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti - - - - - - - - - - Cameron Payne - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek - - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

