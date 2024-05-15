Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 14 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

After handing out the New York Knicks’ worst loss in this year’s playoffs, the Indiana Pacers invaded Madison Square Garden again for Game 5. Indiana tied the series at 2-2 following Sunday’s 121-89 beatdown of the crippled Knicks. The hosts will play minus key players but the Pacers nonetheless expected a much tougher fight compared to their previous encounter.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FG +/- P. Siakam 13 3 1 1 0 A. Nesmith 5 2 0 0 0 M. Turner 7 1 2 2 1 A. Nembhard 8 2 3 0 0 T. Haliburton 7 1 4 1 1 O. Toppin 7 2 0 0 0 I. Jackson 0 0 0 0 1 T.J. McConnell 4 0 2 0 0 B. Sheppard 3 0 1 0 0 J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - D. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - K. Brown - - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- I. Hartenstein 4 7 3 0 1 J. Brunson 28 2 4 0 0 M. McBride 12 1 2 0 0 J. Hart 12 8 2 1 1 D. DiVincenzo 4 4 2 2 1 P. Achiuwa 4 3 1 2 2 A. Burks 5 2 0 0 0 M. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - J. Sims - - - - - - - - - - D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - S. Milton - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game Summary

The Indiana Pacers started hot behind Pascal Siakam but the New York Knicks promptly responded. Indiana had the lead for most of the opening quarter before the home team surged late in the said period. The Knicks took a 38-32 lead after the first 12 minutes passed.

The second quarter was New York's turn to get hot, unloading a 16-8 run to pad its lead to 54-40 with half the period to go. From there, the Knicks fended off their opponents until the half ended. Jalen Brunson caused the Pacers all sorts of troubles, scattering 28 points in 22 minutes.

The story of the first half was the Knicks' inside dominance where they crushed the Pacers on the board 27-11, including 12-2 on offense. Tom Thibodeau had an undersized unit but they dumped 38 inside points to Indiana's 22. New York carried a 69-54 advantage leading into the halftime break.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's 3-pointers tonight

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam combined to make 2-for-3 shots from deep.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were more productive, hitting 3-for-7 shots together from the same distance in the first half.