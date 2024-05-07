Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 6 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Indiana Pacers, after ultimately putting away the proud Milwaukee Bucks, are invading Madison Square Garden for Game 1 against the New York Knicks. Indiana will again be the underdog, but it’s a tag the team has embraced with gusto. Beating the Knicks even with Julius Randle will be tough, particularly on the road but the Pacers are hyped up to take on the challenge.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 19 6 5 1 0 1 8-16 1-3 2-4 -1 Aaron Nesmith 12 6 3 0 0 1 3-6 0-2 6-6 -13 Myles Turner 23 2 3 1 1 1 8-16 2-6 5-6 -6 Andrew Nembhard 11 2 3 0 0 0 4-10 1-2 2-2 -10 Tyrese Haliburton 6 2 8 4 0 3 2-6 2-5 0-0 -12 Obi Toppin 12 6 3 0 1 0 5-7 2-3 0-0 +4 Isaiah Jackson 8 5 1 0 3 0 4-6 0-0 0-1 +5 T.J. McConnell 18 1 3 3 0 1 9-16 0-1 0-0 +12 Ben Sheppard 8 2 2 0 0 0 3-5 2-4 0-0 +13 James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Smith DNP - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker DNP - - - - - - - - - Doug McDermott DNP - - - - - - - - - Kendall Brown DNP - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- O.G. Anunoby 13 9 4 3 0 2 5-14 3-7 0-0 +12 Isaiah Hartenstein 13 6 4 0 0 1 5-9 1-1 2-2 +9 Jalen Brunson 43 6 6 0 1 3 14-26 1-4 14-14 +12 Josh Hart 24 13 8 2 1 5 9-13 1-1 5-8 +1 Donte DiVincenzo 25 3 1 0 2 2 10-17 5-9 0-0 +7 Precious Achiuwa 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -6 Mitchell Robinson 2 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Miles McBride 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -16 Mamadi Diakite DNP - - - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Daquan Jeffries DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - -

The first 12 minutes between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks felt like a feeling-out period. Both teams were a little bit hesitant to open their semifinal series.

Jalen Brunson, though, showed that the sizzling stroke he had in the series against the Philadelphia 76ers is still in his veins. New York had a 27-24 advantage after the quarter ended.

Indiana's high-octane offense had more life in the second quarter. T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin came off the bench to help push the visitors to a 31-22 period. The Pacers exited for the halftime break holding a 55-49 advantage after the first 24 minutes passed.

The New York Knicks offense had more flow to their offense in the second half. Tom Thibodeau's Villanova boys did the brunt of the work putting up points for the home team. New York's bench sorely disappointed with only three points combined from Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was bothered by the Knicks' aggressive defense hardly took any shots. He was content to pass the ball with Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam the biggest beneficiaries of his playmaking. The Pacers still held an 87-82 lead with a quarter left to play.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Pelicans battled until the final whistle sounded. Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo combined to score 33 of the hosts' 39 points and outscored the Pacers by themselves.

The game-changing moment in the showdown had to be the offensive foul Myles Turner was called for due to an illegal screen. New York was up 118-117 when the controversial play happened. On the following possession, Andrew Nembhard was called for an away foul before the Knicks could inbound the ball.

Nembhard's foul gave Jalen Brunson a free throw and the Knicks retained possession with 12.1 seconds to go. Brunson, who was fouled again, sunk two more free throws for a 121-117 lead. Tyrese Haliburton lost the foul on the other end before Josh Hart took it away to seal the game.

Tyrese Haliburton went 2-for-5 in 3-pointers tonight while Pascal Siakam made 1-of-3 tries from the same range.

Jalen Brunson was about as inefficient as "Spicy P," making 1-for-4 attempts from behind the arc. Donte DiVincenzo was the best marksman in Game 1, hitting 5-of-9 shots from rainbow distance.