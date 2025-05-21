  • home icon
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 1 (May 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 21, 2025 15:01 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 1 (May 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs - Source: Imagn

The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will meet for a chance to represent the East in the NBA Finals. Both teams have not won a championship title in their storied history, but have made serious steps to achieve the milestone.

Indiana advanced to the conference finals after defeating the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. The best-of-seven series went five games, with the Pacers prevailing. Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points, grabbed six rebounds and assisted eight times in Game 5, which was won 114-105 on May 13.

On the other hand, the Knicks made it to the conference finals the hard way. They eliminated the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics in six games. Against the Celtics, the Knicks won the first two games on the road. Boston fought back in Games 3 and 5. The Knicks finished the job at home in Game 6, winning 119-81 on May 16.

OG Anunoby recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Jalen Brunson added 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks injury reports for May 21

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have no new names on their injury list. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL during the regular season, is the only player to miss the game against the Knicks.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have a clean bill of health for the game against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 21

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Pacers are expected to go with the following starting five against the Knicks:

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Below is the Pacers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyrese HaliburtonAndrew NembhardAaron NesmithPascal SiakamMyles Turner
T.J. McConnellBennedict MathurinJarace WalkerObi ToppinThomas Bryant
Andrew NembhardBen SheppardBennedict MathurinJarace WalkerObi Toppin
Ben SheppardAaron NesmithJohnny FurphyAaron NesmithTony Bradley
RayJ DennisJohnny Furphy Ben Sheppard James JohnsonPascal Siakam
New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to go with the following starting five against the Pacers:

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Below is the Knicks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Jalen BrunsonMikal BridgesJosh HartOG AnunobyKarl-Anthony Towns
Miles BridgesCameron PayneLandry ShametJosh HartMitchell Robinson
Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges Precious AchiuwaPrecious Achiuwa
Delon WrightMiles Bridges OG Anunoby Mikal BridgesAriel Hukporti
Tyler KolekPacome DadietPacome Dadiet P.J. TuckerP.J. Tucker
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Knicks ECF Game 1

Fans can watch Game 1 of the Pacers-Knicks series on TNT and TruTV. It's also available via live stream on Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Krutik Jain
