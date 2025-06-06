  • home icon
Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for Jun 5 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 1

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 06, 2025 01:50 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for Jun 5 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 1. [photo: Imagn]

The Indiana Pacers’ 25-year wait for a return to the NBA Finals ended on Thursday in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. punched a ticket to the championship round by disposing of the higher-seeded New York Knicks to represent the Eastern Conference. They looked to draw first blood against the No. 1 ranked team in the playoffs.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault surprised the Pacers by putting guard Cason Wallace over center Isaiah Hartenstein to start the series. Wallace's perimeter defense promptly stood out, helping force the visiting team to nine turnovers in the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in 12 minutes to push the Thunder to a 29-20 lead.

The Pacers found their rhythm on both ends in the second quarter. In the first seven minutes of the period, they engaged the Thunder in a defensive slugfest. Indiana played well, but OKC still won the quarter 28-25 to lead 57-45 at halftime.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam832
Aaron Nesmith480
Myles Turner530
Andrew Nembhard411
Tyrese Haliburton673
Obi Toppin631
Thomas Bryant000
T.J. McConnell912
Bennedict Mathurin021
Ben Sheppard310
James Johnson----------
Jarace Walker----------
Johnny Furphy- - -------
Isaiah Jackson- - --------
Tony Bradley- - --------

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren430
Jalen Williams724
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1941
Luguentz Dort941
Cason Wallace010
Kenrich Williams000
Isaiah Hartenstein740
Alex Caruso721
Isaiah Joe200
Aaron Wiggins200
Ajay Mitchell030
Jaylin Williams----------
Dillon Jones- - --------
Ousmane Dieng- - --------

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
