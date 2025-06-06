Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for Jun 5 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 1

The Indiana Pacers’ 25-year wait for a return to the NBA Finals ended on Thursday in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. punched a ticket to the championship round by disposing of the higher-seeded New York Knicks to represent the Eastern Conference. They looked to draw first blood against the No. 1 ranked team in the playoffs.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault surprised the Pacers by putting guard Cason Wallace over center Isaiah Hartenstein to start the series. Wallace's perimeter defense promptly stood out, helping force the visiting team to nine turnovers in the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in 12 minutes to push the Thunder to a 29-20 lead.

The Pacers found their rhythm on both ends in the second quarter. In the first seven minutes of the period, they engaged the Thunder in a defensive slugfest. Indiana played well, but OKC still won the quarter 28-25 to lead 57-45 at halftime.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 8 3 2 Aaron Nesmith 4 8 0 Myles Turner 5 3 0 Andrew Nembhard 4 1 1 Tyrese Haliburton 6 7 3 Obi Toppin 6 3 1 Thomas Bryant 0 0 0 T.J. McConnell 9 1 2 Bennedict Mathurin 0 2 1 Ben Sheppard 3 1 0 James Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker - - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson - - - - - - - - - - Tony Bradley - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 4 3 0 Jalen Williams 7 2 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 4 1 Luguentz Dort 9 4 1 Cason Wallace 0 1 0 Kenrich Williams 0 0 0 Isaiah Hartenstein 7 4 0 Alex Caruso 7 2 1 Isaiah Joe 2 0 0 Aaron Wiggins 2 0 0 Ajay Mitchell 0 3 0 Jaylin Williams - - - - - - - - - - Dillon Jones - - - - - - - - - - Ousmane Dieng - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

