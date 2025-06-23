Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 22 | 2025 NBA Finals, Game 7

The Indiana Pacers battled the OKC Thunder Sunday in the winner-take-all Game 7 showdown of the NBA Finals. Indiana forced the do-or-die encounter after pulling off a dominant 108-91 win two nights ago in Indianapolis. The Pacers looked to complete a remarkable comeback in another highly anticipated game in Oklahoma.

As expected, the Pacers and the Thunder gave the fans an exciting end-to-end action to start the first quarter. Indiana led in the first six minutes before OKC responded to take control of the game.

Tyrese Haliburton re-aggravated his calf injury around the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Haliburton limped to the locker room with help from the training staff. The Pacers faced a 25-22 deficit entering the second period without their star point guard.

Without Haliburton, the Pacers refused to quit. Behind Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, the visiting team took a 48-47 lead. Nembhard's 3-pointer to end the second quarter pushed the Pacers back to the driver's seat.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 10 2 1 Aaron Nesmith 3 3 0 Myles Turner 3 2 1 Andrew Nembhard 9 4 2 Tyrese Haliburton 9 0 0 Obi Toppin 0 1 0 Tony Bradley 2 1 0 T.J. McConnell 4 3 3 Bennedict Mathurin 8 3 2 Ben Sheppard 0 1 0 James Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Jarace Walker -- - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Jackson - - - - - - - - - - Thomas Bryant - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 5 4 0 Jalen Williams 5 2 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 5 6 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 4 7 Luguentz Dort 5 3 0 Kenrich Williams 0 1 0 Alex Caruso 8 1 0 Aaron Wiggins 0 0 0 Cason Wallace 3 1 0 Jaylin Williams - - - - - - - - - - Dillon Jones - - - - - - - - - Ousmane Dieng - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Joe - - - - - - - - - - Ajay Mitchell - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

