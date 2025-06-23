  • home icon
  Basketball
  NBA Finals
  Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 22 | 2025 NBA Finals, Game 7

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 23, 2025 01:27 GMT
Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 22 | 2025 NBA Finals, Game 7.

The Indiana Pacers battled the OKC Thunder Sunday in the winner-take-all Game 7 showdown of the NBA Finals. Indiana forced the do-or-die encounter after pulling off a dominant 108-91 win two nights ago in Indianapolis. The Pacers looked to complete a remarkable comeback in another highly anticipated game in Oklahoma.

As expected, the Pacers and the Thunder gave the fans an exciting end-to-end action to start the first quarter. Indiana led in the first six minutes before OKC responded to take control of the game.

Tyrese Haliburton re-aggravated his calf injury around the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Haliburton limped to the locker room with help from the training staff. The Pacers faced a 25-22 deficit entering the second period without their star point guard.

Without Haliburton, the Pacers refused to quit. Behind Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, the visiting team took a 48-47 lead. Nembhard's 3-pointer to end the second quarter pushed the Pacers back to the driver's seat.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam1021
Aaron Nesmith330
Myles Turner321
Andrew Nembhard942
Tyrese Haliburton900
Obi Toppin010
Tony Bradley210
T.J. McConnell433
Bennedict Mathurin832
Ben Sheppard010
James Johnson----------
Jarace Walker-----------
Johnny Furphy- - --------
Isaiah Jackson- - --------
Thomas Bryant- - --------
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren540
Jalen Williams522
Isaiah Hartenstein562
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1647
Luguentz Dort530
Kenrich Williams010
Alex Caruso810
Aaron Wiggins000
Cason Wallace310
Jaylin Williams----------
Dillon Jones---------
Ousmane Dieng- - --------
Isaiah Joe- - --------
Ajay Mitchell- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
